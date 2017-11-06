Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 1 décembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Geri Allen, Claudia Solal, Don Cherry, Eric Legnini and more
Feed the Fire.
Ce soir, Betty Carter veut enflammer les coeurs. Faire naître une petite flamme dans les yeux de son amant. Ce feu, nous l'entretiendrons, nous le nourrirons, avec Geri Allen, Louis Hayes, Marc Cary, Andrew Hill et KellyLee Evans... Jusqu'à ce que notre âme brûle, elle aussi. Vive les Soul on Fire! C'est Banzzaï, sur France Musique.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
I don't want to set the world on fireBetty CarterALBUM : The complete 1948-1961LABEL : LE CHANT DU MONDEANNÉE : 1960
19:04
Feed the fireGeri Allen TrioALBUM : Some aspects of waterLABEL : STORYVILLE
19:16
Buddha's bluesDon CherryALBUM : Hear & nowLABEL : WOUNDED BIRD RECORDSANNÉE : 1977
19:20
LOSE YOURSELFKellylee EvansALBUM : I REMEMBER WHENLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 2013
19:26
HERE COMES THE BEAT MANEric LegniniALBUM : WAXX UP .LABEL : ANTEPRIMAANNÉE : 2017
19:31
He who hops aroundMarc Cary Focus TrioALBUM : Four directionsLABEL : MOTEMAANNÉE : 2013
19:39
Benjamin Moussay
Multitrack girlClaudia Solal, Benjamin MoussayALBUM : Butter in my brainLABEL : ABALONE PRODUCTIONSANNÉE : 2017
19:44
CascadeAndrew HillALBUM : Passing shipsLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2003
19:51
Room 608Louis HayesALBUM : Serenade for HoraceLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
19:56
Soul on fireLavern BakerALBUM : Slow / 1945-1959 / Vol.4LABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration