Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 1 décembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Geri Allen, Claudia Solal, Don Cherry, Eric Legnini and more

Feed the Fire.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Geri Allen, Claudia Solal, Don Cherry, Eric Legnini and more
Claudia Solal, © Tatiana Chevalier

Ce soir, Betty Carter veut enflammer les coeurs. Faire naître une petite flamme dans les yeux de son amant. Ce feu, nous l'entretiendrons, nous le nourrirons, avec Geri Allen, Louis Hayes, Marc Cary, Andrew Hill et KellyLee Evans... Jusqu'à ce que notre âme brûle, elle aussi. Vive les Soul on Fire! C'est Banzzaï, sur France Musique.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    I don't want to set the world on fire

    Betty CarterALBUM : The complete 1948-1961LABEL : LE CHANT DU MONDEANNÉE : 1960
    I don't want to set the world on fire
    19:04

    Feed the fire

    Geri Allen TrioALBUM : Some aspects of waterLABEL : STORYVILLE
    Feed the fire
    19:16

    Buddha's blues

    Don CherryALBUM : Hear & nowLABEL : WOUNDED BIRD RECORDSANNÉE : 1977
    Buddha's blues
    19:20

    LOSE YOURSELF

    Kellylee EvansALBUM : I REMEMBER WHENLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)ANNÉE : 2013
    LOSE YOURSELF
    19:26

    HERE COMES THE BEAT MAN

    Eric LegniniALBUM : WAXX UP .LABEL : ANTEPRIMAANNÉE : 2017
    HERE COMES THE BEAT MAN
    19:31

    He who hops around

    Marc Cary Focus TrioALBUM : Four directionsLABEL : MOTEMAANNÉE : 2013
    He who hops around
    19:39
    Benjamin Moussay

    Multitrack girl

    Claudia Solal, Benjamin MoussayALBUM : Butter in my brainLABEL : ABALONE PRODUCTIONSANNÉE : 2017
    Multitrack girl
    19:44

    Cascade

    Andrew HillALBUM : Passing shipsLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2003
    Cascade
    19:51

    Room 608

    Louis HayesALBUM : Serenade for HoraceLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
    Room 608
    19:56

    Soul on fire

    Lavern BakerALBUM : Slow / 1945-1959 / Vol.4LABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2011
    Soul on fire
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
jeudi 30 novembre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Fox, Flash Pig, Henri Salvador, Duke Ellington and more
émission suivante
lundi 4 décembre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Yazz Ahmed, Julien Lourau, Eddy Louiss, Benny Golson and more