Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 28 août 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Frank Sinatra, Tania Maria, Christian Vander, Edward Perraud and more

Dance !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Frank Sinatra, Tania Maria, Christian Vander, Edward Perraud and more
Frank Sinatra, © Getty / Mondadori Portfolio

C'est la rentrée !! Et si on dansait, pour fêter ça ?

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Frank Sinatra

    Let's face the music

    Irving BerlinALBUM : Ring a ding dingLABEL : REPRISE RECORDS
    Let's face the music
    19:04
    Tous Dehors & Laurent Dehors

    Disco

    Tous Dehors & Laurent DehorsALBUM : Les sons de la vieLABEL : ABALONE PRODUCTIONS
    Disco
    19:09
    Nat Adderley

    Jive samba

    Nat AdderleyALBUM : AutobiographyLABEL : ATLANTIC
    Jive samba
    19:15
    Tania Maria

    Intimidade

    Tania MariaALBUM : IntimidadeLABEL : Blue Note
    Intimidade
    19:20
    Ruben Gonzalez

    Tumbao

    Ruben GonzalezALBUM : Introducing Ruben GonzalezLABEL : WORLD CIRCUIT
    Tumbao
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 30 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Roberto Fonseca, James Brown, John Coltrane and more
émission suivante
mardi 29 août 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Harris, Rhoda Scott, Jack DeJohnette, Hiromi and more