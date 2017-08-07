Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 28 août 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Frank Sinatra, Tania Maria, Christian Vander, Edward Perraud and more
Dance !.
C'est la rentrée !! Et si on dansait, pour fêter ça ?
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Frank Sinatra
Let's face the musicIrving BerlinALBUM : Ring a ding dingLABEL : REPRISE RECORDS
19:04
Tous Dehors & Laurent Dehors
DiscoTous Dehors & Laurent DehorsALBUM : Les sons de la vieLABEL : ABALONE PRODUCTIONS
19:09
Nat Adderley
Jive sambaNat AdderleyALBUM : AutobiographyLABEL : ATLANTIC
19:15
Tania Maria
IntimidadeTania MariaALBUM : IntimidadeLABEL : Blue Note
19:20
Ruben Gonzalez
TumbaoRuben GonzalezALBUM : Introducing Ruben GonzalezLABEL : WORLD CIRCUIT
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration