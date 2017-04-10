La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Frances Fay, Joey Alexander, China Moses, Dave Brubeck and more
Jour et Nuit.
Le jour ? La nuit ? Nous oscillons ce soir, entre le soleil et la lune. Une émission en clair-obscur, donc, où toutes les notes sont bleues, et où les vampires sont de sortie...
Programmation musicale
Frances Faye - Night and Day
Album Caught in the act
Gene Norman GNP 41
Dave Brubeck and Jimmy Rushing - Evenin’
Album Legacy of a legend
Columbia 886978056320
Joey Alexander - Ma Blues
Album My Favorite Things
Motema 233988
Gerald Clayton - Dusk Baby
Album Life Forum
Concord 888072337701
Cedar Walton - I’m not so sure
Album First Set
Steeplechase SCS 1 085
Medeski, Martin and Wood - Dracula
Album Shack-Man
Gramavision GCD 79514
China Moses - Put it on the line
Album Nightintales
MPS 0211734MS1
Philly Joe Jones - Fiesta
Album Blues for Dracula
Riverside
Marion Harris - I’m a Jazz Vampire
Album Respect : A century of women in music
Rhino R2 75815
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Jean-Pierre CollardRéalisation
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration