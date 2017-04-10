La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Frances Fay, Joey Alexander, China Moses, Dave Brubeck and more

Le jour ? La nuit ? Nous oscillons ce soir, entre le soleil et la lune. Une émission en clair-obscur, donc, où toutes les notes sont bleues, et où les vampires sont de sortie...

Programmation musicale

Frances Faye - Night and Day

Album Caught in the act

Gene Norman GNP 41

Dave Brubeck and Jimmy Rushing - Evenin’

Album Legacy of a legend

Columbia 886978056320

Joey Alexander - Ma Blues

Album My Favorite Things

Motema 233988

Gerald Clayton - Dusk Baby

Album Life Forum

Concord 888072337701

Cedar Walton - I’m not so sure

Album First Set

Steeplechase SCS 1 085

Medeski, Martin and Wood - Dracula

Album Shack-Man

Gramavision GCD 79514

China Moses - Put it on the line

Album Nightintales

MPS 0211734MS1

Philly Joe Jones - Fiesta

Album Blues for Dracula

Riverside

Marion Harris - I’m a Jazz Vampire

Album Respect : A century of women in music

Rhino R2 75815