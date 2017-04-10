Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 9 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Frances Fay, Joey Alexander, China Moses, Dave Brubeck and more

Jour et Nuit.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Frances Fay, Joey Alexander, China Moses, Dave Brubeck and more
Frances Faye, © Collection of Tyler Alpern

Le jour ? La nuit ? Nous oscillons ce soir, entre le soleil et la lune. Une émission en clair-obscur, donc, où toutes les notes sont bleues, et où les vampires sont de sortie...

Programmation musicale

Frances Faye - Night and Day
Album Caught in the act
Gene Norman GNP 41

Caught in the act
Caught in the act

Dave Brubeck and Jimmy Rushing - Evenin’
Album Legacy of a legend
Columbia 886978056320

Legacy of a legend
Legacy of a legend

Joey Alexander - Ma Blues
Album My Favorite Things
Motema 233988

My Favorite Things
My Favorite Things

Gerald Clayton - Dusk Baby
Album Life Forum
Concord 888072337701

Life Forum
Life Forum

Cedar Walton - I’m not so sure
Album First Set
Steeplechase SCS 1 085

First Set
First Set

Medeski, Martin and Wood - Dracula
Album Shack-Man
Gramavision GCD 79514

Shack-Man
Shack-Man

China Moses - Put it on the line
Album Nightintales
MPS 0211734MS1

Nightintales
Nightintales

Philly Joe Jones - Fiesta
Album Blues for Dracula
Riverside

Blues for Dracula
Blues for Dracula

Marion Harris - I’m a Jazz Vampire
Album Respect : A century of women in music
Rhino R2 75815

Respect : A century of women in music
Respect : A century of women in music
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 8 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Eric Legnini, Wayne Shorter, Billie Holiday and more
émission suivante
mercredi 10 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Archie Shepp, Olivier Bogé, Louis Armstrong, Shahin Novrasli and more