Vendredi 19 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : France Gall, Melissa Aldana, Florian Pellissier, Louis Armstrong and more

Jazz A Gogo.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : France Gall, Melissa Aldana, Florian Pellissier, Louis Armstrong and more
Melissa Aldana, © Getty / Boston Globe

Elle avait bien raison, France Gall : ce soir, ce qu'il nous faut, c'est du jazz à gogo. Que Freddie Hubbard, Melissa Aldana, Hugh Masekela, Florian Pellissier, Tank and the Bangas, et Louis Armstrong s'avancent... ce soir le jazz mène la danse !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Jazz à gogo

    LABEL : POLYGRAMANNÉE : 1989
    Jazz à gogo
    19:04

    Up Up and Away

    Up Up and Away
    19:09

    GOGO SOUL

    The Rongetz Foundation, Gregory PorterALBUM : BROOKLYN BUTTERFLY SESSIONLABEL : HEAVENLY SWEETNESSANNÉE : 2012
    GOGO SOUL
    19:16

    Fuck with the police

    Floran PelissierALBUM : We are tenLABEL : HEAVENLY SWEETNESSANNÉE : 2017
    Fuck with the police
    19:25

    Boxes and Squares

    Tank And The BangasALBUM : THINK TANKLABEL : INDEPENDANTANNÉE : 2013
    Boxes and Squares
    19:32

    Magnetic

    LABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2013
    Magnetic
    19:39

    Loveless love

    Louis Armstrong, Velma MiddletonALBUM : PLAYS W.C. HANDYLABEL : CBS
    Loveless love
    19:45

    Blues for Duane

    LABEL : JAZZLINEANNÉE : 2017
    Blues for Duane
    19:49

    Free fall

    LABEL : INNER CIRCLE MUSICANNÉE : 2010
    Free fall
    19:56

    Soul Lady

    LABEL : BLUE NOTE RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
    Soul Lady
