La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : France Gall, Melissa Aldana, Florian Pellissier, Louis Armstrong and more

Elle avait bien raison, France Gall : ce soir, ce qu'il nous faut, c'est du jazz à gogo. Que Freddie Hubbard, Melissa Aldana, Hugh Masekela, Florian Pellissier, Tank and the Bangas, et Louis Armstrong s'avancent... ce soir le jazz mène la danse !

Programmation musicale

France Gall - Jazz A Gogo

Album Poupée de cire poupée de son

Polygram

Hugh Masekela - Up Up and Away

Album Hugh Masekela Is Alive and Well at the Whisky

Unirecords

The Rongetz Fundation, Gregory Porter - Gogo Soul

Album Brooklyn Butterfly Session

Heavenly Sweetness

Florian Pellissier Quintet, Roger Raspail, Nawer - Fuck with the Police

Compilation We Are Ten !

Heavenly Sweetness

Tank and the Bangas - Boxes and Squares

Album Think Tank

Feedbands

Terence Blanchard - Magnetic

Album Magnetic

Blue Note

Louis Armstrong, Velma Middleton - Loveless Love

Album Louis Armstrong Plays W. C. Handy

CBS

Freddie Hubbard Quintet - Blues For Duane - live

Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979

Jazzline

Melissa Aldana - Free Fall

Album Free Fall

Inner Circle Music

Buddy Rich Big Band - Soul Lady

Album Buddy and Soul

Pacific