La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : France Gall, Melissa Aldana, Florian Pellissier, Louis Armstrong and more
Jazz A Gogo.
Elle avait bien raison, France Gall : ce soir, ce qu'il nous faut, c'est du jazz à gogo. Que Freddie Hubbard, Melissa Aldana, Hugh Masekela, Florian Pellissier, Tank and the Bangas, et Louis Armstrong s'avancent... ce soir le jazz mène la danse !
Programmation musicale
France Gall - Jazz A Gogo
Album Poupée de cire poupée de son
Polygram
Hugh Masekela - Up Up and Away
Album Hugh Masekela Is Alive and Well at the Whisky
Unirecords
The Rongetz Fundation, Gregory Porter - Gogo Soul
Album Brooklyn Butterfly Session
Heavenly Sweetness
Florian Pellissier Quintet, Roger Raspail, Nawer - Fuck with the Police
Compilation We Are Ten !
Heavenly Sweetness
Tank and the Bangas - Boxes and Squares
Album Think Tank
Feedbands
Terence Blanchard - Magnetic
Album Magnetic
Blue Note
Louis Armstrong, Velma Middleton - Loveless Love
Album Louis Armstrong Plays W. C. Handy
CBS
Freddie Hubbard Quintet - Blues For Duane - live
Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979
Jazzline
Melissa Aldana - Free Fall
Album Free Fall
Inner Circle Music
Buddy Rich Big Band - Soul Lady
Album Buddy and Soul
Pacific
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration