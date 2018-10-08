La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Festen, Mal Waldron, Julien Lourau, The Rongetz Foundation and more
All Righty, Oh Sweetie.
Ce soir, on avale des filtres d'amour, on pense très fort à Michael Jackson, on décoiffe Haendel, bref, on dit "All Righty, Oh Sweetie" à la vie !
Programmation musicale
The Clovers -All Righty, Oh Sweetie
Album Devil or angel
Atlantic
Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass -Love Potion No. 9
Album Whipped Cream & Other Delights
HIGH COIN
Stefon Harris, Blackout -Chasin’ Kendall
Album Sonic Creed, (à paraitre en novembre 2018)
Motema
Ramsey Lewis Trio -Got to be there
Album Upendo Ni Pamoja
Columbia
Mal Waldron -Beat It
Album Breaking New Ground
EAST WIND
Gary Bartz -I Wanna be Where You Are
Album Juju Street Songs
Prestige
Festen -Sarabande
Album Inside Stanley Kubrick
Laborie
The Rongetz Foundation, Alina Engibaryan -Clapping Your Soul
Single de 2018
Brooklyn Butterfly Sound
Lee Morgan -These are Soulful Days
Album Lee-Way
Blue Note
Julien Lourau -Bulkamer
Album The Rise
Label Bleu
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration