Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 30 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Festen, Mal Waldron, Julien Lourau, The Rongetz Foundation and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Festen, Mal Waldron, Julien Lourau, The Rongetz Foundation and more
Alina Engibaryan, © groundupmusic.net

Ce soir, on avale des filtres d'amour, on pense très fort à Michael Jackson, on décoiffe Haendel, bref, on dit "All Righty, Oh Sweetie" à la vie !

The Clovers -All Righty, Oh Sweetie
Album Devil or angel
Atlantic

Devil or angel
Devil or angel

Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass -Love Potion No. 9
Album Whipped Cream & Other Delights
HIGH COIN

Whipped Cream & Other Delights
Whipped Cream & Other Delights

Stefon Harris, Blackout -Chasin’ Kendall
 Album Sonic Creed, (à paraitre en novembre 2018)
Motema

Sonic Creed
Sonic Creed

Ramsey Lewis Trio -Got to be there
Album Upendo Ni Pamoja
Columbia

Upendo Ni Pamoja
Upendo Ni Pamoja

Mal Waldron -Beat It
Album Breaking New Ground
EAST WIND

Breaking New Ground
Breaking New Ground

Gary Bartz -I Wanna be Where You Are
Album Juju Street Songs
Prestige

Juju Street Songs
Juju Street Songs

Festen -Sarabande
Album Inside Stanley Kubrick
Laborie

Inside Stanley Kubrick
Inside Stanley Kubrick

The Rongetz Foundation, Alina Engibaryan -Clapping Your Soul
Single de 2018
Brooklyn Butterfly Sound

Clapping Your Soul
Clapping Your Soul

Lee Morgan -These are Soulful Days
Album Lee-Way
Blue Note

Lee-Way
Lee-Way

Julien Lourau -Bulkamer
Album The Rise
Label Bleu

The Rise
The Rise
L'équipe de l'émission :
