La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Festen, Mal Waldron, Julien Lourau, The Rongetz Foundation and more

Ce soir, on avale des filtres d'amour, on pense très fort à Michael Jackson, on décoiffe Haendel, bref, on dit "All Righty, Oh Sweetie" à la vie !

Programmation musicale

The Clovers -All Righty, Oh Sweetie

Album Devil or angel

Atlantic

Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass -Love Potion No. 9

Album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

HIGH COIN

Stefon Harris, Blackout -Chasin’ Kendall

Album Sonic Creed, (à paraitre en novembre 2018)

Motema

Ramsey Lewis Trio -Got to be there

Album Upendo Ni Pamoja

Columbia

Mal Waldron -Beat It

Album Breaking New Ground

EAST WIND

Gary Bartz -I Wanna be Where You Are

Album Juju Street Songs

Prestige

Festen -Sarabande

Album Inside Stanley Kubrick

Laborie

The Rongetz Foundation, Alina Engibaryan -Clapping Your Soul

Single de 2018

Brooklyn Butterfly Sound

Lee Morgan -These are Soulful Days

Album Lee-Way

Blue Note

Julien Lourau -Bulkamer

Album The Rise

Label Bleu