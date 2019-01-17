Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 17 janvier 2019
Fats Waller, Chucho Valdés, Paul Chambers, Ezra Collective and more

L’amour à Hawaii : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Fats Waller, Chucho Valdés, Paul Chambers, Ezra Collective and more
Ce soir, l'amour nous tombe dessus sans crier gare. Il nous emmènera du côté d'Hawaii... et on lui chantera "Aloha" !

L’amour à Hawaii
L'amour à Hawaii

Programmation musicale

Marty Bell, Don Elliott Quartet - This Can’t Be Love
Album The Voice of Marty Bell – The Quartet of Don Elliott
Riverside

Paul Chambers, John Coltrane - Just For The Love
Album Whims of Chambers
Blue Note

Ezra Collective - Juan Pablo
 Album Juan Pablo The Philosopher
Enter The Jungle Records

Medeski, Martin and Wood - The Lover
Album Friday Afternoon in the Universe
Grammavision

Sonny Knight - If You Want This Love
Single de 1964
Aura Records

William Parker Quartet - Hawaii
Album Wood Flute Songs : Anthology / Live 2006-2012
AUM Fidelity

Fats Waller - Why Do Hawaiians Sing Aloha ?
Single de 1937
Victor

Duke Pearson - Sleigh Ride
Album Merry Ole Soul
Blue Note

Chucho Valdés - Chucho’s Mood
Album Jazz Bata 2
Mack Avenue

Eddie Harris - Get On Down
Album I Need Some Money
Atlantic

I Need Some Money
