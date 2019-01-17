Fats Waller, Chucho Valdés, Paul Chambers, Ezra Collective and more
L’amour à Hawaii : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, l'amour nous tombe dessus sans crier gare. Il nous emmènera du côté d'Hawaii... et on lui chantera "Aloha" !
Programmation musicale
Marty Bell, Don Elliott Quartet - This Can’t Be Love
Album The Voice of Marty Bell – The Quartet of Don Elliott
Riverside
Paul Chambers, John Coltrane - Just For The Love
Album Whims of Chambers
Blue Note
Ezra Collective - Juan Pablo
Album Juan Pablo The Philosopher
Enter The Jungle Records
Medeski, Martin and Wood - The Lover
Album Friday Afternoon in the Universe
Grammavision
Sonny Knight - If You Want This Love
Single de 1964
Aura Records
William Parker Quartet - Hawaii
Album Wood Flute Songs : Anthology / Live 2006-2012
AUM Fidelity
Fats Waller - Why Do Hawaiians Sing Aloha ?
Single de 1937
Victor
Duke Pearson - Sleigh Ride
Album Merry Ole Soul
Blue Note
Chucho Valdés - Chucho’s Mood
Album Jazz Bata 2
Mack Avenue
Eddie Harris - Get On Down
Album I Need Some Money
Atlantic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration