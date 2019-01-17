Fats Waller, Chucho Valdés, Paul Chambers, Ezra Collective and more

Ce soir, l'amour nous tombe dessus sans crier gare. Il nous emmènera du côté d'Hawaii... et on lui chantera "Aloha" !

Programmation musicale

Marty Bell, Don Elliott Quartet - This Can’t Be Love

Album The Voice of Marty Bell – The Quartet of Don Elliott

Riverside

Paul Chambers, John Coltrane - Just For The Love

Album Whims of Chambers

Blue Note

Ezra Collective - Juan Pablo

Album Juan Pablo The Philosopher

Enter The Jungle Records

Medeski, Martin and Wood - The Lover

Album Friday Afternoon in the Universe

Grammavision

Sonny Knight - If You Want This Love

Single de 1964

Aura Records

William Parker Quartet - Hawaii

Album Wood Flute Songs : Anthology / Live 2006-2012

AUM Fidelity

Fats Waller - Why Do Hawaiians Sing Aloha ?

Single de 1937

Victor

Duke Pearson - Sleigh Ride

Album Merry Ole Soul

Blue Note

Chucho Valdés - Chucho’s Mood

Album Jazz Bata 2

Mack Avenue

Eddie Harris - Get On Down

Album I Need Some Money

Atlantic