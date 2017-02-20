La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Fats Waller, Aaron Parks, Shai Maestro, Claude Nougaro, Paolo Fresu and more
Banzzaï au cinéma.
Notre séance commence à 19h. On s'installe confortablement dans les fauteuils rouges de notre salle privée, et dans l'ombre, nous nous faisons notre cinéma. Freddie Redd et The Connection, Fats Waller qui crève l'écran, Aaron Parks et Shai Maestro qui jouent piano... et Claude Nougaro, le maestro. Amenez votre pop-corn, c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller, Bill Robinson, Jeni Le Gon - Living In A Great Big Way
Compilation Hollywood Swing and Jazz (BO Hooray for Love, 1935)
Rhino
Freddie Redd - Wigglin’
Album The Music From the Connection
Blue Note 7893922
Aaron Parks - Travelers
Album Invisible Cinema
Blue Note 5090112
Shai Maestro - Cinema G
Album The Road To Ithaca
Laborie
Claude Nougaro - Le cinéma
L'amour sorcier : Le cinéma (1962-1963) / CD 2
Mercury 3753659
Paolo Fresu, R. Galliano, J. Lundgren -Chat Pitre (live)
Album Paolo Fresu, !50e Anni Suonati (live)
Bonsaï
Erik Truffaz (ft Anna Aaron) - Blue Movie
Album El Tiempo de la Revolucion
Blue Note
R. Giuliani, L. Biondini, M. Rabbia, E. Pietropaoli - 8 e ½ - Main Theme
Album Cinema Italia
Via Veneto Jazz
Elizabeth Shepherd Trio - Start to Move
Album Start To Move
Do Right
Nicolas Kummert (ft L Loueke) - Le vent se leve
Album La diversité
Edition Records
Willie “The Lion” Smith - Pop Corn Man
Album Willie "The Lion" Smith In Chronology
Complete Jazz Series
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration