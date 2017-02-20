La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Fats Waller, Aaron Parks, Shai Maestro, Claude Nougaro, Paolo Fresu and more

Notre séance commence à 19h. On s'installe confortablement dans les fauteuils rouges de notre salle privée, et dans l'ombre, nous nous faisons notre cinéma. Freddie Redd et The Connection, Fats Waller qui crève l'écran, Aaron Parks et Shai Maestro qui jouent piano... et Claude Nougaro, le maestro. Amenez votre pop-corn, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller, Bill Robinson, Jeni Le Gon - Living In A Great Big Way

Compilation Hollywood Swing and Jazz (BO Hooray for Love, 1935)

Rhino

Freddie Redd - Wigglin’

Album The Music From the Connection

Blue Note 7893922

Aaron Parks - Travelers

Album Invisible Cinema

Blue Note 5090112

Shai Maestro - Cinema G

Album The Road To Ithaca

Laborie

Claude Nougaro - Le cinéma

L'amour sorcier : Le cinéma (1962-1963) / CD 2

Mercury 3753659

Paolo Fresu, R. Galliano, J. Lundgren -Chat Pitre (live)

Album Paolo Fresu, !50e Anni Suonati (live)

Bonsaï

Erik Truffaz (ft Anna Aaron) - Blue Movie

Album El Tiempo de la Revolucion

Blue Note

R. Giuliani, L. Biondini, M. Rabbia, E. Pietropaoli - 8 e ½ - Main Theme

Album Cinema Italia

Via Veneto Jazz

Elizabeth Shepherd Trio - Start to Move

Album Start To Move

Do Right

Nicolas Kummert (ft L Loueke) - Le vent se leve

Album La diversité

Edition Records

Willie “The Lion” Smith - Pop Corn Man

Album Willie "The Lion" Smith In Chronology

Complete Jazz Series