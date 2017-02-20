Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 16 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Fats Waller, Aaron Parks, Shai Maestro, Claude Nougaro, Paolo Fresu and more

Banzzaï au cinéma.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Fats Waller, Aaron Parks, Shai Maestro, Claude Nougaro, Paolo Fresu and more
Paolo Fresu, © Philippe Marchin

Notre séance commence à 19h. On s'installe confortablement dans les fauteuils rouges de notre salle privée, et dans l'ombre, nous nous faisons notre cinéma. Freddie Redd et The Connection, Fats Waller qui crève l'écran, Aaron Parks et Shai Maestro qui jouent piano... et Claude Nougaro, le maestro. Amenez votre pop-corn, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller, Bill Robinson, Jeni Le Gon - Living In A Great Big Way
Compilation Hollywood Swing and Jazz (BO Hooray for Love, 1935)
Rhino

Freddie Redd - Wigglin’
Album The Music From the Connection
Blue Note 7893922

Aaron Parks - Travelers
Album Invisible Cinema
Blue Note 5090112

Shai Maestro - Cinema G
Album The Road To Ithaca
Laborie

Claude Nougaro - Le cinéma
L'amour sorcier : Le cinéma (1962-1963) / CD 2
Mercury 3753659

Paolo Fresu, R. Galliano, J. Lundgren -Chat Pitre (live)
Album Paolo Fresu, !50e Anni Suonati (live)
Bonsaï

Erik Truffaz (ft Anna Aaron) - Blue Movie
Album El Tiempo de la Revolucion
Blue Note

R. Giuliani, L. Biondini, M. Rabbia, E. Pietropaoli - 8 e ½ - Main Theme
Album Cinema Italia
Via Veneto Jazz

Elizabeth Shepherd Trio - Start to Move
Album Start To Move
Do Right

Nicolas Kummert (ft L Loueke) - Le vent se leve
Album La diversité
Edition Records

Willie “The Lion” Smith - Pop Corn Man
Album Willie "The Lion" Smith In Chronology
Complete Jazz Series

