Lundi 11 septembre 2017
1h

Explorations seventies.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Etta Jones, Samy Thiébault, Art Farmer and more
Shirley Bassey, © Getty / Paul W. Bailey/NBC/NBCU

Plongeon dans les années 70 ce soir, avec une sélection des plus jolies notes de la période. Les explorations psychédéliques du label Strata, le groove langoureux des productions de Bob Shad, et le rock qui flotte dans les airs...

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Etta Jones

    The gal from Joe's

    Etta JonesALBUM : Love ShoutLABEL : PRESTIGEANNÉE : 2015
    The gal from Joe's
    19:06
    Bert Myrick

    Scorpio's child

    Kenny CoxALBUM : Live 'n wellLABEL : BBEANNÉE : 2017
    Scorpio's child
    19:22
    Larry Nozero

    Tune for LN

    Larry NozeroALBUM : TimeLABEL : 180 PROOF
    Tune for LN
    19:27
    Art Farmer

    Soulsides

    Art FarmerALBUM : Feeling good :The supreme sound of producer Bob ShadLABEL : WEWANTSOUNDSANNÉE : 2016
    Soulsides
    19:33
    Petros Klampanis

    Shades of magenta

    Petros KlampanisALBUM : ChromaLABEL : MOTEMA MUSIC LLCANNÉE : 2017
    Shades of magenta
    19:39
    Shirley Bassey

    Light my fire

    Johnny Harris, The DoorsALBUM : SomethingLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1970
    Light my fire
    19:43
    Samy Thiebault Quartet

    Riders on the storm

    The DoorsALBUM : A feast of friendsLABEL : GAYA MUSICANNÉE : 2014
    Riders on the storm
    19:48
    Moncur Grachan Iii Octet

    New africa

    Moncur Grachan Iii OctetALBUM : ExplorationLABEL : CAPRIANNÉE : 2004
    New africa
    19:56
    Al Cooper's Savoy Sultans

    Wishing and crying for you

    Al Cooper's Savoy SultansALBUM : Al cooper's savoy sultans wishing and crying for you (Extrait)LABEL : SAVOYANNÉE : 2006
    Wishing and crying for you
