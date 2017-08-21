Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 11 septembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Etta Jones, Samy Thiébault, Art Farmer and more
Explorations seventies.
Plongeon dans les années 70 ce soir, avec une sélection des plus jolies notes de la période. Les explorations psychédéliques du label Strata, le groove langoureux des productions de Bob Shad, et le rock qui flotte dans les airs...
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Etta Jones
The gal from Joe'sEtta JonesALBUM : Love ShoutLABEL : PRESTIGEANNÉE : 2015
19:06
Bert Myrick
Scorpio's childKenny CoxALBUM : Live 'n wellLABEL : BBEANNÉE : 2017
19:22
Larry Nozero
Tune for LNLarry NozeroALBUM : TimeLABEL : 180 PROOF
19:27
Art Farmer
SoulsidesArt FarmerALBUM : Feeling good :The supreme sound of producer Bob ShadLABEL : WEWANTSOUNDSANNÉE : 2016
19:33
Petros Klampanis
Shades of magentaPetros KlampanisALBUM : ChromaLABEL : MOTEMA MUSIC LLCANNÉE : 2017
19:39
Shirley Bassey
Light my fireJohnny Harris, The DoorsALBUM : SomethingLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1970
19:43
Samy Thiebault Quartet
Riders on the stormThe DoorsALBUM : A feast of friendsLABEL : GAYA MUSICANNÉE : 2014
19:48
Moncur Grachan Iii Octet
New africaMoncur Grachan Iii OctetALBUM : ExplorationLABEL : CAPRIANNÉE : 2004
19:56
Al Cooper's Savoy Sultans
Wishing and crying for youAl Cooper's Savoy SultansALBUM : Al cooper's savoy sultans wishing and crying for you (Extrait)LABEL : SAVOYANNÉE : 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
