La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esther Phillips, Charles Mingus, Oddjob, John Scofield and more

Attention, ce soir, les notes exploseront dans Banzzaï ! Elles feront des Sh-Boom au contact des voix, elles sonneront funk et afrobeat dans la fureur de la nuit, et il ne sera pas question pour nous de rester à l'abri. A découvert ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

The Chords - Sh-Boom

Album The history of rhythm and blues 1952-1957

Rhythm And Blues Records RANDB011

Lester Bowie - Rios Negroes

Album The Great Pretender

ECM 829369-2

Oddjob - Folk No. 6

Album Folk

Caprice Records CAP 21880

Rohey - I Found Me

Album A Million Things

Jazzy Land Norway 3779190

Charles Mingus - The Shoes of the Fisherman’s Wife are Some Jive Ass Slippers

Album Let My Children Hear Music

Columbia 88697979592-6

John Scofield - Camelus

Album Uberjam Deux

EmArcy

Orlando Julius - Disco Hi-Life

Album Nova / Quand il est midi quelque part / Vol. 13

Nova Records 3209802/13

Esther Phillips - Native New Yorker (live)

Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978

Jazzline 179086