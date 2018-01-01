La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esther Phillips, Charles Mingus, Oddjob, John Scofield and more
Sh-Boom !.
Attention, ce soir, les notes exploseront dans Banzzaï ! Elles feront des Sh-Boom au contact des voix, elles sonneront funk et afrobeat dans la fureur de la nuit, et il ne sera pas question pour nous de rester à l'abri. A découvert ! C'est Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
The Chords - Sh-Boom
Album The history of rhythm and blues 1952-1957
Rhythm And Blues Records RANDB011
Lester Bowie - Rios Negroes
Album The Great Pretender
ECM 829369-2
Oddjob - Folk No. 6
Album Folk
Caprice Records CAP 21880
Rohey - I Found Me
Album A Million Things
Jazzy Land Norway 3779190
Charles Mingus - The Shoes of the Fisherman’s Wife are Some Jive Ass Slippers
Album Let My Children Hear Music
Columbia 88697979592-6
John Scofield - Camelus
Album Uberjam Deux
EmArcy
Orlando Julius - Disco Hi-Life
Album Nova / Quand il est midi quelque part / Vol. 13
Nova Records 3209802/13
Esther Phillips - Native New Yorker (live)
Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978
Jazzline 179086
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration