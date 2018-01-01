Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 26 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esther Phillips, Charles Mingus, Oddjob, John Scofield and more

Sh-Boom !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esther Phillips, Charles Mingus, Oddjob, John Scofield and more
Esther Phillips, © Getty / Richard E. Aaron

Attention, ce soir, les notes exploseront dans Banzzaï ! Elles feront des Sh-Boom au contact des voix, elles sonneront funk et afrobeat dans la fureur de la nuit, et il ne sera pas question pour nous de rester à l'abri. A découvert ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

The Chords - Sh-Boom
Album The history of rhythm and blues 1952-1957
Rhythm And Blues Records RANDB011

The history of rhythm and blues 1952-1957
The history of rhythm and blues 1952-1957

Lester Bowie - Rios Negroes
Album The Great Pretender
ECM 829369-2

The Great Pretender
The Great Pretender

Oddjob - Folk No. 6
Album Folk
Caprice Records CAP 21880

Folk
Folk

Rohey - I Found Me
Album A Million Things
Jazzy Land Norway 3779190

A Million Things
A Million Things

Charles Mingus - The Shoes of the Fisherman’s Wife are Some Jive Ass Slippers
Album Let My Children Hear Music
Columbia 88697979592-6

Let My Children Hear Music
Let My Children Hear Music

John Scofield - Camelus
Album Uberjam Deux
EmArcy

Uberjam Deux
Uberjam Deux

Orlando Julius - Disco Hi-Life
Album Nova / Quand il est midi quelque part / Vol. 13
Nova Records 3209802/13

Nova / Quand il est midi quelque part / Vol. 13
Nova / Quand il est midi quelque part / Vol. 13

Esther Phillips - Native New Yorker (live)
Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978
Jazzline 179086

At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978
At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 25 janvier 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, Stephane Belmondo, Ahmad Jamal, The Blackbyrds and more
émission suivante
lundi 29 janvier 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Yael Miller, Fay Claassen, Monty Alexander, Gilad Hekselman and more