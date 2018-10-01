La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esther Phillips, Cassius Lambert, Lou Donaldson, Jeremy Hababou and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des sentiments partagés, des désirs exprimés, des pierres jetées à la lune et la conviction d'être chanceux...

Programmation musicale

Esther Phillips - I Feel the Same

Album Performance

Kudu

Clifford Jordan, John Jenkins, Bobby Timmons - Blue Jay

Album Jenkins, Jordan and Timmons

New Jazz

Cassius Lambert - Krig

Album Symmetri

Laborie Jazz

Jeremy Hababou - Désir

Album Nuances

Outnote

Tommy Guerrero - Throwing Stones at the Moon

Album Perpetual

Grand Palais

The Dip - Working Man

Album The Dip

Autoprod

Nucleus - Song For the Bearded Lady

Album We'll Talk About It Later

Vertigo

Blossom Dearie - Yesterday When I Was Young

Album That’s Just the Way I Want to Be

Fontana

Lou Donaldson - Ode To Billie Joe

Album Mr Shing A Ling

Blue Note