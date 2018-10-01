Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Mercredi 24 octobre 2018
Mercredi 24 octobre 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esther Phillips, Cassius Lambert, Lou Donaldson, Jeremy Hababou and more
I feel the Same.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des sentiments partagés, des désirs exprimés, des pierres jetées à la lune et la conviction d'être chanceux...
Esther Phillips - I Feel the Same
Album Performance
Kudu
Clifford Jordan, John Jenkins, Bobby Timmons - Blue Jay
Album Jenkins, Jordan and Timmons
New Jazz
Cassius Lambert - Krig
Album Symmetri
Laborie Jazz
Jeremy Hababou - Désir
Album Nuances
Outnote
Tommy Guerrero - Throwing Stones at the Moon
Album Perpetual
Grand Palais
The Dip - Working Man
Album The Dip
Autoprod
Nucleus - Song For the Bearded Lady
Album We'll Talk About It Later
Vertigo
Blossom Dearie - Yesterday When I Was Young
Album That’s Just the Way I Want to Be
Fontana
Lou Donaldson - Ode To Billie Joe
Album Mr Shing A Ling
Blue Note
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration