Mercredi 24 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esther Phillips, Cassius Lambert, Lou Donaldson, Jeremy Hababou and more

Esther Phillips, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des sentiments partagés, des désirs exprimés, des pierres jetées à la lune et la conviction d'être chanceux...

Programmation musicale

Esther Phillips - I Feel the Same
Album Performance
Kudu

Clifford Jordan, John Jenkins, Bobby Timmons - Blue Jay
Album Jenkins, Jordan and Timmons
New Jazz

Cassius Lambert - Krig
 Album Symmetri
Laborie Jazz

Jeremy Hababou - Désir
Album Nuances
Outnote

Tommy Guerrero - Throwing Stones at the Moon
Album Perpetual
Grand Palais

The Dip - Working Man
Album The Dip
Autoprod

Nucleus - Song For the Bearded Lady
Album We'll Talk About It Later
Vertigo

Blossom Dearie - Yesterday When I Was Young
Album That’s Just the Way I Want to Be
Fontana

Lou Donaldson - Ode To Billie Joe
Album Mr Shing A Ling
Blue Note

