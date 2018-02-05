La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esperanza Spalding, Terry Callier, John Coltrane, Fats Waller and more
S’écrire des lettres.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on ne compte que sur nous même. On veut recevoir du courrier ? On s’assoit et on s'écrit ses propres lettres. On veut danser ? On créé notre propre radio. On se sent seul ? On regarde le ciel bleu, et on sourit !
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller - I’m gonna sit right down and write myself a letter
Album Most important recordings
Official 83030-2
Booker Ervin - Franess
Album Structurally Sound
Blue Note 5275452
Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman
Album What Color is Love
MCA MCA UMD 80510
John Coltrane - Dahomey Dance
Album Olé Coltrane
Atlantic 7567-81349-2
Esperanza Spalding - Radio Song
Album Radio Music Society
Heads Up
Harold Land - Mtume
Album A New Shade of Blue
Mainstream
Uri Gurvich - Dance of the Nanigos
Album Kinship
Jazz Family
Oscar Aleman - Cielos Azules (Blue Skies)
Album Ritmo Loco - El Rey De La Guitarra Swing
Sagajazz
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration