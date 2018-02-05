La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esperanza Spalding, Terry Callier, John Coltrane, Fats Waller and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on ne compte que sur nous même. On veut recevoir du courrier ? On s’assoit et on s'écrit ses propres lettres. On veut danser ? On créé notre propre radio. On se sent seul ? On regarde le ciel bleu, et on sourit !

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - I’m gonna sit right down and write myself a letter

Album Most important recordings

Official 83030-2

Booker Ervin - Franess

Album Structurally Sound

Blue Note 5275452

Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman

Album What Color is Love

MCA MCA UMD 80510

John Coltrane - Dahomey Dance

Album Olé Coltrane

Atlantic 7567-81349-2

Esperanza Spalding - Radio Song

Album Radio Music Society

Heads Up

Harold Land - Mtume

Album A New Shade of Blue

Mainstream

Uri Gurvich - Dance of the Nanigos

Album Kinship

Jazz Family

Oscar Aleman - Cielos Azules (Blue Skies)

Album Ritmo Loco - El Rey De La Guitarra Swing

Sagajazz