La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esperanza Spalding, Charlie Parker, Joachim Kühn, Monty Alexander and more
La Jamaïque à pieds joints.
Charlie Parker a beaucoup d'admirateurs. Parmi eux, le jamaïcain Joe Harriott. C'est lui qui nous mène par le bout du nez ce soir. Et il se pourrait bien que grâce à lui, on flâne en Jamaïque...
Programmation musicale
Earl Coleman and Charlie Parker - This is always Part 1
avec C Parker,E Coleman,E Garner, R Callender, D West
Dial
Joe Harriott Quintet - Jumpin’ with Joe
Album Southern Horizons
Jazzland
Esperanza Spalding - I Know You Know
Abum Esperanza
HEADS UP HUCD 3140
Joachim Kühn New Trio - Sleep on It
Album Beauty and Truth
ACT 9816-2
Aubrey Adams and His Dudroppers - Do Du Wap
Compilation Coxsone’s Music
SoulJazz SJR CD323
Charlie Parker, Machito and His Afro-Cuban Orchestra - Okiedoke
Album Intégrale /Passport / 1949/Volume 6
Frémeaux FA 1336
Madeleine Peyroux - More Time
Album Secular Hymns
Impulse 0602557017014
Ernest Ranglin - 54-46 (Was my Number)
Album Below the Bassline
Island 524299-2
The Lion, Frederico’s Calypso Band - Mary Ann Calypso
Single
Parlophone
Monty Alexander - So What
Album Here Comes the Sun
MPS
Shola Adisa- Farrar and Florian Pellissier Quintet - Blue Chords
Album Lost Myself
Hot Casa Records HC 39
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration