La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esperanza Spalding, Charlie Parker, Joachim Kühn, Monty Alexander and more

Charlie Parker a beaucoup d'admirateurs. Parmi eux, le jamaïcain Joe Harriott. C'est lui qui nous mène par le bout du nez ce soir. Et il se pourrait bien que grâce à lui, on flâne en Jamaïque...

Programmation musicale

Earl Coleman and Charlie Parker - This is always Part 1

avec C Parker,E Coleman,E Garner, R Callender, D West

Dial

Joe Harriott Quintet - Jumpin’ with Joe

Album Southern Horizons

Jazzland

Esperanza Spalding - I Know You Know

Abum Esperanza

HEADS UP HUCD 3140

Joachim Kühn New Trio - Sleep on It

Album Beauty and Truth

ACT 9816-2

Aubrey Adams and His Dudroppers - Do Du Wap

Compilation Coxsone’s Music

SoulJazz SJR CD323

Charlie Parker, Machito and His Afro-Cuban Orchestra - Okiedoke

Album Intégrale /Passport / 1949/Volume 6

Frémeaux FA 1336

Madeleine Peyroux - More Time

Album Secular Hymns

Impulse 0602557017014

Ernest Ranglin - 54-46 (Was my Number)

Album Below the Bassline

Island 524299-2

The Lion, Frederico’s Calypso Band - Mary Ann Calypso

Single

Parlophone

Monty Alexander - So What

Album Here Comes the Sun

MPS

Shola Adisa- Farrar and Florian Pellissier Quintet - Blue Chords

Album Lost Myself

Hot Casa Records HC 39