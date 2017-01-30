Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 21 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esperanza Spalding, Charlie Parker, Joachim Kühn, Monty Alexander and more

La Jamaïque à pieds joints.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esperanza Spalding, Charlie Parker, Joachim Kühn, Monty Alexander and more
Monty Alexander, © Emmanuelle Lacaze

Charlie Parker a beaucoup d'admirateurs. Parmi eux, le jamaïcain Joe Harriott. C'est lui qui nous mène par le bout du nez ce soir. Et il se pourrait bien que grâce à lui, on flâne en Jamaïque...

Programmation musicale

Earl Coleman and Charlie Parker - This is always Part 1
avec C Parker,E Coleman,E Garner, R Callender, D West
Dial

Earl Coleman and Charlie Parker - This is always Part 1
Earl Coleman and Charlie Parker - This is always Part 1

Joe Harriott Quintet - Jumpin’ with Joe
Album Southern Horizons
Jazzland

Southern Horizons
Southern Horizons

Esperanza Spalding - I Know You Know
Abum Esperanza
HEADS UP HUCD 3140

Esperanza
Esperanza

Joachim Kühn New Trio - Sleep on It
Album Beauty and Truth
ACT 9816-2

Beauty and Truth
Beauty and Truth

Aubrey Adams and His Dudroppers - Do Du Wap
Compilation Coxsone’s Music
SoulJazz SJR CD323

Coxsone’s Music
Coxsone’s Music

Charlie Parker, Machito and His Afro-Cuban Orchestra - Okiedoke
Album Intégrale /Passport / 1949/Volume 6
Frémeaux FA 1336

Intégrale /Passport / 1949/Volume 6
Intégrale /Passport / 1949/Volume 6

Madeleine Peyroux - More Time
Album Secular Hymns
Impulse 0602557017014

Secular Hymns
Secular Hymns

Ernest Ranglin - 54-46 (Was my Number)
Album Below the Bassline
Island 524299-2

Below the Bassline
Below the Bassline

The Lion, Frederico’s Calypso Band - Mary Ann Calypso
Single
Parlophone

The Lion, Frederico’s Calypso Band - Mary Ann Calypso
The Lion, Frederico’s Calypso Band - Mary Ann Calypso

Monty Alexander - So What
Album Here Comes the Sun
MPS

Here Comes the Sun
Here Comes the Sun

Shola Adisa- Farrar and Florian Pellissier Quintet - Blue Chords
Album Lost Myself
Hot Casa Records HC 39

Lost Myself
Lost Myself
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 20 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Adrien Chicot, Youn Sun Nah, Charles Mingus and more
émission suivante
mercredi 22 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chris Connor, Omar Sosa, Brad Mehldau, Bojan Z, Donny McCaslin and more