Mardi 19 décembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esbjorn Svensson, Andy Emler, Cannonball Adderley, Franck Woeste and more
Vert et blanc et hommage à Kevin Mahogany.
Deux couleurs dominantes ce soir dans Banzzaï. Le blanc de la neige qui entoure de douceur les notes des pianistes et des chanteuses... et le vert des billets tant convoités, ces dollars qui font frémir et qui permettent de (presque) tout acheter.
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Kevin Mahogany
Don't let me be lonely tonightKevin MahoganyALBUM : My romanceLABEL : WARNER BROSANNÉE : 1998
19:06
Live medley : Ain't there something money can't buyYoung-holt UnlimitedALBUM : Wack wack : the best of Young Holt (extrait)LABEL : DEMON MUSIC GROUP LTDANNÉE : 2005
19:12
Money in the pocketCannonball AdderleyALBUM : Money in the pocketLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2005
19:17
Money, Money, Money (12-15-47)Slim GaillardALBUM : Complete Jazz Series 1947 - 1951 : Slim Gaillard in chronology (Extrait)
19:20
Ostinato (Prélude)Ryan Keberle & Frank WoesteALBUM : Reverso - Suite RavelLABEL : PHONOARTANNÉE : 2017
19:28
Andy Emler, Ducret Marc, Claude Tchamitchian And E
Running BackwardsAndy Emler, Ducret Marc, Claude Tchamitchian And EALBUM : Running backwardsLABEL : LA BUISSONNEANNÉE : 2017
19:36
TELL MERoheyALBUM : A MILLION THINGSLABEL : JAZZLAND NORWAYANNÉE : 2017
19:41
STRANGE PLACE FOR SNOWEsbjorn Svensson TrioALBUM : STRANGE PLACE FOR SNOWLABEL : ACTANNÉE : 2002
19:48
EsbjörnPhilippe Lopes De Sa DuoALBUM : WoanderingLABEL : PHILIPPE LOPES DE SA DUO
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
