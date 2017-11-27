Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 19 décembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esbjorn Svensson, Andy Emler, Cannonball Adderley, Franck Woeste and more

Vert et blanc et hommage à Kevin Mahogany.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esbjorn Svensson, Andy Emler, Cannonball Adderley, Franck Woeste and more
Cannonball Adderley , © Getty / David Warner Ellis

Deux couleurs dominantes ce soir dans Banzzaï. Le blanc de la neige qui entoure de douceur les notes des pianistes et des chanteuses... et le vert des billets tant convoités, ces dollars qui font frémir et qui permettent de (presque) tout acheter.

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Kevin Mahogany

    Don't let me be lonely tonight

    Kevin MahoganyALBUM : My romanceLABEL : WARNER BROSANNÉE : 1998
    19:06

    Live medley : Ain't there something money can't buy

    Young-holt UnlimitedALBUM : Wack wack : the best of Young Holt (extrait)LABEL : DEMON MUSIC GROUP LTDANNÉE : 2005
    19:12

    Money in the pocket

    Cannonball AdderleyALBUM : Money in the pocketLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2005
    19:17

    Money, Money, Money (12-15-47)

    Slim GaillardALBUM : Complete Jazz Series 1947 - 1951 : Slim Gaillard in chronology (Extrait)
    19:20

    Ostinato (Prélude)

    Ryan Keberle & Frank WoesteALBUM : Reverso - Suite RavelLABEL : PHONOARTANNÉE : 2017
    19:28
    Andy Emler, Ducret Marc, Claude Tchamitchian And E

    Running Backwards

    Andy Emler, Ducret Marc, Claude Tchamitchian And EALBUM : Running backwardsLABEL : LA BUISSONNEANNÉE : 2017
    19:36

    TELL ME

    RoheyALBUM : A MILLION THINGSLABEL : JAZZLAND NORWAYANNÉE : 2017
    19:41

    STRANGE PLACE FOR SNOW

    Esbjorn Svensson TrioALBUM : STRANGE PLACE FOR SNOWLABEL : ACTANNÉE : 2002
    19:48

    Esbjörn

    Philippe Lopes De Sa DuoALBUM : WoanderingLABEL : PHILIPPE LOPES DE SA DUO
