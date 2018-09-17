La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Nîmes Métropole Jazz Festival
Autour de James Farm.
Banzzaï est en direct du Nîmes Métropole Jazz Festival ! Ce soir, juste après l'émission, le quartet James Farm se produit en concert. A l'intérieur, il y a Joshua Redman, Eric Harland, Matt Penman et Aaron Parks. Et si on farfouillait dans leurs discographies ?
Programmation musicale
Gretchen Parlato - Within Me
Album In a Dream
ObliqSound
Matt Penman - Mr Right
Album Good Question
Sunnyside
Aaron Parks - Kid
Single du prochain album “Little Big”, à paraître en octobre 2018
Ropeadope
Terence Blanchard - Azania
Album Bounce
Blue Note
Aziza (ft D Holland, C Potter, L Loueke, E Harland) - Summer 15
Album Aziza
Dare2 Records
Don Cherry - Togo
Album Old and New Dreams
ECM
Joshua Redman, The Bad Plus - As This Moment Slips Away
Album The Bad Plus Joshua Redman
Nonesuch
Thomas Fonnesbaek, Aaron Parks, K Bagge - I’m On Fire
Album Groovements
Stunt Records
