La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Nîmes Métropole Jazz Festival

Banzzaï est en direct du Nîmes Métropole Jazz Festival ! Ce soir, juste après l'émission, le quartet James Farm se produit en concert. A l'intérieur, il y a Joshua Redman, Eric Harland, Matt Penman et Aaron Parks. Et si on farfouillait dans leurs discographies ?

Programmation musicale

Gretchen Parlato - Within Me

Album In a Dream

ObliqSound

Matt Penman - Mr Right

Album Good Question

Sunnyside

Aaron Parks - Kid

Single du prochain album “Little Big”, à paraître en octobre 2018

Ropeadope



Terence Blanchard - Azania

Album Bounce

Blue Note

Aziza (ft D Holland, C Potter, L Loueke, E Harland) - Summer 15

Album Aziza

Dare2 Records



Don Cherry - Togo

Album Old and New Dreams

ECM

Joshua Redman, The Bad Plus - As This Moment Slips Away

Album The Bad Plus Joshua Redman

Nonesuch

Thomas Fonnesbaek, Aaron Parks, K Bagge - I’m On Fire

Album Groovements

Stunt Records