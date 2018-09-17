Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 11 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Nîmes Métropole Jazz Festival

Autour de James Farm.

Nîmes Metropole Jazz Festival

Banzzaï est en direct du Nîmes Métropole Jazz Festival ! Ce soir, juste après l'émission, le quartet James Farm se produit en concert. A l'intérieur, il y a Joshua Redman, Eric Harland, Matt Penman et Aaron Parks. Et si on farfouillait dans leurs discographies ?

Programmation musicale

Gretchen Parlato - Within Me
Album In a Dream
ObliqSound

In a Dream
In a Dream

Matt Penman - Mr Right
Album  Good Question
Sunnyside

Good Question
Good Question

Aaron Parks - Kid
Single du prochain album “Little Big”, à paraître en octobre 2018
Ropeadope
 

Little Big
Little Big

Terence Blanchard - Azania
Album Bounce
Blue Note

Bounce
Bounce

Aziza (ft D Holland, C Potter, L Loueke, E Harland) - Summer 15
Album Aziza
Dare2 Records
 

Aziza
Aziza

Don Cherry - Togo
Album Old and New Dreams
ECM

Old and New Dreams
Old and New Dreams

Joshua Redman, The Bad Plus - As This Moment Slips Away
Album The Bad Plus Joshua Redman
Nonesuch

The Bad Plus Joshua Redman
The Bad Plus Joshua Redman

Thomas Fonnesbaek, Aaron Parks, K Bagge - I’m On Fire
Album Groovements
Stunt Records

Groovements
Groovements
