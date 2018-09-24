Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 18 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Sunnyside Festival à Reims

Banzzaï en Grands Formats.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Sunnyside Festival à Reims
Grands Formats

Ce soir, Banzzaï est en direct du Reims Sunnyside Jazz Festival. La Fédération Grands Formats fête sa rentrée... et on sera de la partie! Voyons les choses en grand. Plongeons dans une spéciale Grands Formats !

Programmation musicale

Fred Pallem, Sacre du Tympan - Plurabella’s Walk
Album Soundtrax
Music Unit

Tous Dehors - Disco (feat Marc Ducret, Matthew Bourne)
Album Les sons de la vie
Abalone productions

Loic Lantoine, The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra - Pierrot
 Album Nous
Irfan

The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra - The Jewish Cowboy
Album Waiting in the Toaster
Label Bleu

Bernard Struber Jazztett - Organum 1
Album La Symphonie déjouée
Jazzdor Series

Initiative H - The Search
Album Dark Wave
Neu Klang

Surnatural Orchestra - Zmerisch
Album Ronde
Nomade Music

Andy Emler MegaOctet - Move out... If
Album A moment for...
La Buissonne

Line Kruse - Bearded
Album Hidden Stone
Continuo Jazz

The Amazing Keystone Big Band - Djangology (ft S. Rosenberg)
Album Django Extended
Nome

Django Extended
