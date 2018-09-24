La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Sunnyside Festival à Reims
Banzzaï en Grands Formats.
Ce soir, Banzzaï est en direct du Reims Sunnyside Jazz Festival. La Fédération Grands Formats fête sa rentrée... et on sera de la partie! Voyons les choses en grand. Plongeons dans une spéciale Grands Formats !
Programmation musicale
Fred Pallem, Sacre du Tympan - Plurabella’s Walk
Album Soundtrax
Music Unit
Tous Dehors - Disco (feat Marc Ducret, Matthew Bourne)
Album Les sons de la vie
Abalone productions
Loic Lantoine, The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra - Pierrot
Album Nous
Irfan
The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra - The Jewish Cowboy
Album Waiting in the Toaster
Label Bleu
Bernard Struber Jazztett - Organum 1
Album La Symphonie déjouée
Jazzdor Series
Initiative H - The Search
Album Dark Wave
Neu Klang
Surnatural Orchestra - Zmerisch
Album Ronde
Nomade Music
Andy Emler MegaOctet - Move out... If
Album A moment for...
La Buissonne
Line Kruse - Bearded
Album Hidden Stone
Continuo Jazz
The Amazing Keystone Big Band - Djangology (ft S. Rosenberg)
Album Django Extended
Nome
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration