La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Sunnyside Festival à Reims

Ce soir, Banzzaï est en direct du Reims Sunnyside Jazz Festival. La Fédération Grands Formats fête sa rentrée... et on sera de la partie! Voyons les choses en grand. Plongeons dans une spéciale Grands Formats !

Programmation musicale

Fred Pallem, Sacre du Tympan - Plurabella’s Walk

Album Soundtrax

Music Unit

Tous Dehors - Disco (feat Marc Ducret, Matthew Bourne)

Album Les sons de la vie

Abalone productions

Loic Lantoine, The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra - Pierrot

Album Nous

Irfan

The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra - The Jewish Cowboy

Album Waiting in the Toaster

Label Bleu

Bernard Struber Jazztett - Organum 1

Album La Symphonie déjouée

Jazzdor Series

Initiative H - The Search

Album Dark Wave

Neu Klang

Surnatural Orchestra - Zmerisch

Album Ronde

Nomade Music

Andy Emler MegaOctet - Move out... If

Album A moment for...

La Buissonne

Line Kruse - Bearded

Album Hidden Stone

Continuo Jazz

The Amazing Keystone Big Band - Djangology (ft S. Rosenberg)

Album Django Extended

Nome