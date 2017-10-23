La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en direct de D'Jazz Nevers.
Les sons de la vie.
Banzzaï est en direct du Festival D'Jazz à Nevers ! Demain, Laurent Dehors et son ensemble "Tous Dehors" y présenteront "les Sons de la vie". Un répertoire comme une aventure, construit autour des origines de la vie humaine, de la reproduction à la gestation... jusqu'à la disparition. L'occasion pour nous d'explorer, en musique, ces thématiques de naissance et d'enfance, très en vogue chez les jazzmen d'hier et d'aujourd'hui !
Programmation musicale
Tous Dehors - Disco
Album Les sons de la vie
Abalone Productions AB023
Chet Baker - Born to be blue
Album Baby breeze
Verve 538328-2
Jackie McLean - Why was I born
Album 4, 5, and 6
Prestige OJCCD 056-2
Eddie Harris - Bad luck is all I have
Album Bad luck is all I have
Atlantic Records
Miles Davis - Rouge
Album Birth of the cool
Capitol CP32-5181
Mark Murphy - Bebop Lives (Boplicity)
Album The Jazz Singer
Soul Brother
Jack Wilson - On Children
Album Easterly winds
Blue Note BST84270
Booker T and the MG’s - Children Don’t Get Weary
Album Uptight
Stax Records CDSXE 024
Max Roach - Effi
Album Members don't git weary
Rhino Atlantic
Zara McFarlane - In Between Worlds
Album Arise
Brownswood Recordings BWOOD162CD
Slim Gaillard - Chicken Rhythm
Album BD Music presents: Jazz en cuisine
BDMusic 78737
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration