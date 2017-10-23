Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 17 novembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en direct de D'Jazz Nevers.

Les sons de la vie.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en direct de D'Jazz Nevers.
Affiche Nevers

Banzzaï est en direct du Festival D'Jazz à Nevers ! Demain, Laurent Dehors et son ensemble "Tous Dehors" y présenteront "les Sons de la vie". Un répertoire comme une aventure, construit autour des origines de la vie humaine, de la reproduction à la gestation... jusqu'à la disparition. L'occasion pour nous d'explorer, en musique, ces thématiques de naissance et d'enfance, très en vogue chez les jazzmen d'hier et d'aujourd'hui !

Programmation musicale

Tous Dehors - Disco
Album Les sons de la vie
Abalone Productions AB023

Les sons de la vie
Les sons de la vie

Chet Baker - Born to be blue
Album Baby breeze
Verve 538328-2

Baby breeze
Baby breeze

Jackie McLean - Why was I born
Album 4, 5, and 6
Prestige OJCCD 056-2

4, 5, and 6
4, 5, and 6

Eddie Harris - Bad luck is all I have
Album Bad luck is all I have
Atlantic Records

Bad luck is all I have
Bad luck is all I have

Miles Davis - Rouge
Album Birth of the cool
Capitol CP32-5181

Birth of the cool
Birth of the cool

Mark Murphy - Bebop Lives (Boplicity)
Album The Jazz Singer
Soul Brother

The Jazz Singer
The Jazz Singer

Jack Wilson - On Children
Album Easterly winds
Blue Note BST84270

Easterly winds
Easterly winds

Booker T and the MG’s - Children Don’t Get Weary
Album Uptight
Stax Records CDSXE 024

Uptight
Uptight

Max Roach - Effi
Album Members don't git weary
Rhino Atlantic

Members don't git weary
Members don't git weary

Zara McFarlane - In Between Worlds
Album Arise
Brownswood Recordings BWOOD162CD

Arise
Arise

Slim Gaillard - Chicken Rhythm
Album BD Music presents: Jazz en cuisine
BDMusic 78737

BD Music presents: Jazz en cuisine
BD Music presents: Jazz en cuisine
