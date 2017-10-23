La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en direct de D'Jazz Nevers.

Banzzaï est en direct du Festival D'Jazz à Nevers ! Demain, Laurent Dehors et son ensemble "Tous Dehors" y présenteront "les Sons de la vie". Un répertoire comme une aventure, construit autour des origines de la vie humaine, de la reproduction à la gestation... jusqu'à la disparition. L'occasion pour nous d'explorer, en musique, ces thématiques de naissance et d'enfance, très en vogue chez les jazzmen d'hier et d'aujourd'hui !

en savoir plus événement D'jazz Nevers Festival - 31e édition

à réécouter émission Jazz Club David Murray Infinity Quartet au D'jazz Nevers Festival

Programmation musicale

Tous Dehors - Disco

Album Les sons de la vie

Abalone Productions AB023

Chet Baker - Born to be blue

Album Baby breeze

Verve 538328-2

Jackie McLean - Why was I born

Album 4, 5, and 6

Prestige OJCCD 056-2

Eddie Harris - Bad luck is all I have

Album Bad luck is all I have

Atlantic Records

Miles Davis - Rouge

Album Birth of the cool

Capitol CP32-5181

Mark Murphy - Bebop Lives (Boplicity)

Album The Jazz Singer

Soul Brother

Jack Wilson - On Children

Album Easterly winds

Blue Note BST84270

Booker T and the MG’s - Children Don’t Get Weary

Album Uptight

Stax Records CDSXE 024

Max Roach - Effi

Album Members don't git weary

Rhino Atlantic

Zara McFarlane - In Between Worlds

Album Arise

Brownswood Recordings BWOOD162CD

Slim Gaillard - Chicken Rhythm

Album BD Music presents: Jazz en cuisine

BDMusic 78737