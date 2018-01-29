La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Theo Ceccaldi, Cab Calloway, Goran Kajfes and more

Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 21 février 2018
1h

Tchou tchou.

Cab Calloway, © Getty / Bettmann

On file à un train d'enfer, ce soir. On file dans la nuit, et on croise, pêle-mêle, des boites en sapin, du swing des années 30, de l'éthiojazz à la suédoise, des saxophones blasés... on entend même des voix chanter "Tchou Tchou", dans cette nuit profonde. Bienvenue, c'est Banzzaï.

Cab Calloway - Reefer Man
Album Cab Calloway
BD Music BDJZ052

Cab Calloway
Cab Calloway

Chico Hamilton - For Mods Only
Album The Dealer
Impulse 547958-2

The Dealer
The Dealer

Theo Ceccaldi, Freaks - Tchou tchou
Album Amanda Dakota
Tricollectif TRICO15

Amanda Dakota
Amanda Dakota

Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra - Ibakish Tarekigne
Album The Reason Why Vol 3
Headspin Head 024

The Reason Why Vol 3
The Reason Why Vol 3

Barney Kessel - Cheerful Little Earful
Album Music to Listen To Barney Kessel By
Contemporary

Music to Listen To Barney Kessel By
Music to Listen To Barney Kessel By

Ella Fitzgerald - You’re Blase
Album Like Someone In Love
Verve

Like Someone In Love
Like Someone In Love

Archie Shepp - Blasé
Album Blasé
BYG Actuel

Blasé
Blasé

Sonny Clark - Deep Night
Album Cool Strutin’
Blue Note CP35-3089

Cool Strutin’
Cool Strutin’

David Murray, Monika Larsson - Cela Me Va
Album Windward Passages
Black Saint

Windward Passages
Windward Passages

Benny Goodman Sextet - If I Had You
Album The permanent Goodman / A portrait in music of the king of swing 1926-1945 / Vol 2
Phontastic PHONT-CD-7660

The permanent Goodman / A portrait in music of the king of swing 1926-1945 / Vol 2
The permanent Goodman / A portrait in music of the king of swing 1926-1945 / Vol 2
