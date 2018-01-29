La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Theo Ceccaldi, Cab Calloway, Goran Kajfes and more

On file à un train d'enfer, ce soir. On file dans la nuit, et on croise, pêle-mêle, des boites en sapin, du swing des années 30, de l'éthiojazz à la suédoise, des saxophones blasés... on entend même des voix chanter "Tchou Tchou", dans cette nuit profonde. Bienvenue, c'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Cab Calloway - Reefer Man

Album Cab Calloway

BD Music BDJZ052

Chico Hamilton - For Mods Only

Album The Dealer

Impulse 547958-2

Theo Ceccaldi, Freaks - Tchou tchou

Album Amanda Dakota

Tricollectif TRICO15

Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra - Ibakish Tarekigne

Album The Reason Why Vol 3

Headspin Head 024

Barney Kessel - Cheerful Little Earful

Album Music to Listen To Barney Kessel By

Contemporary

Ella Fitzgerald - You’re Blase

Album Like Someone In Love

Verve

Archie Shepp - Blasé

Album Blasé

BYG Actuel

Sonny Clark - Deep Night

Album Cool Strutin’

Blue Note CP35-3089

David Murray, Monika Larsson - Cela Me Va

Album Windward Passages

Black Saint

Benny Goodman Sextet - If I Had You

Album The permanent Goodman / A portrait in music of the king of swing 1926-1945 / Vol 2

Phontastic PHONT-CD-7660