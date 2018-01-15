Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 13 février 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Ozma, Bobby McFerrin, Henri Texier, Fats Waller and more

Grincheux.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Ozma, Bobby McFerrin, Henri Texier, Fats Waller and more
Ella Fitzgerald, © Getty / NBC

Fats Waller, ce soir, est contrarié. Il voudrait que sa dulcinée ne soit pas aussi grincheuse. "Si tu es grognon, et que le vent tourne, ton visage restera à jamais figé, et personne ne t’aimera jamais" lui explique-t'il en quelques notes de swing. Alors, on arrête les grognements, on arrête la colère, mieux, on transforme la colère en beauté. Bobby McFerrin est là pour nous aider. Souriez, va... c'est Banzzaï !

Grincheux
Grincheux

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - Cross Patch
Album Fats Waller and his rhythm volume 1
EPM

Fats Waller and his rhythm volume 1
Fats Waller and his rhythm volume 1

Bobby McFerrin - Angry
Album Medicine Music
EMI 7920482

Medicine Music
Medicine Music

Gary Bartz - You
Album Love Song
Fresh Sound FSRCD904

Love Song
Love Song

Ella Fitzgerald - The Lady is a Tramp
Album Sings The Rodgers And Hart Song Book
Verve 821579-2

Sings The Rodgers And Hart Song Book
Sings The Rodgers And Hart Song Book

Ozma - Electric Lament
Album Welcome Home
Cristal Records CR 253

Welcome Home
Welcome Home

Trio Zephyr, Piers Faccini - I saw the time
Album Travelling
La Buissonne

Travelling
Travelling

Henri Texier Azur Quintet - Togo
Album Mosaic Man
Label Bleu LBLC 6608

Mosaic Man
Mosaic Man

Don Cherry, Ed Blackwell - Makondi
Album El Corazon
ECM 8291992

El Corazon
El Corazon

Art Ensemble of Chicago - Charlie M
Album Full Force
ECM 829197-2

Full Force
Full Force

The Janet Lawson Quintet - So High
Album The Janet Lawson Quintet
Inner City Records

The Janet Lawson Quintet
The Janet Lawson Quintet
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 12 février 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chet Baker, Laurent Salzard, Bill Evans, Ed Motta and more
émission suivante
mercredi 14 février 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Raphaël Imbert, Charles Mingus, David Bressat and more