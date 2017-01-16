La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Milt Jackson, Ambrose Akinmusire, Michel Portal and more
Ella et Lorelei...
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, Ella est inspirée par Lorelei, Sonny est inspiré par le Nigéria, et Leon est inspiré par Milt Jackson. Ca vous inspire ?
Programmation musicale
Ella Fitzgerald - Lorelei
Album Mack The Knife, the Complete Ella in Berlin 1960
Verve 825670-2
Milt Jackson - You are My Sunshine (live in Montreux 77)
Album Montreux ‘77
Pablo OJC20 375-2
Leon Thomas - Bag’s Groove
Album The Leon Thomas Album
Flying Dutchman CDBGPM 270
Miles Davis - Airegin
Album Bag’s Groove
Prestige
Victor Ola-Iya and His Cool Cats - Cool Cats Invitation
Compilation Nigeria Freedom Sounds !
Souljazz Records
Laurent de Wilde - Fe Fe Naa Efe
Album Over The Clouds
Gazebo
Somi (ft Ambrose Akinmusire) - Brown Round Things
Album The Lagos Music Salon
Okeh
Ambrose Akinmusire - As We Fight (Willie Penrose)
Album The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint
Blue Note
Michel Portal - Baïlador
Album Baïlador
Universal
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration