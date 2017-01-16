Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 8 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Milt Jackson, Ambrose Akinmusire, Michel Portal and more

Ella et Lorelei...

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Milt Jackson, Ambrose Akinmusire, Michel Portal and more
Ella Fitzgerald, © Verve

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, Ella est inspirée par Lorelei, Sonny est inspiré par le Nigéria, et Leon est inspiré par Milt Jackson. Ca vous inspire ?

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald - Lorelei
Album Mack The Knife, the Complete Ella in Berlin 1960
Verve 825670-2

Mack The Knife, the Complete Ella in Berlin 1960
Mack The Knife, the Complete Ella in Berlin 1960

Milt Jackson - You are My Sunshine (live in Montreux 77)
Album Montreux ‘77
Pablo OJC20 375-2

Montreux ‘77
Montreux ‘77

Leon Thomas - Bag’s Groove
Album The Leon Thomas Album
Flying Dutchman CDBGPM 270

The Leon Thomas Album
The Leon Thomas Album

Miles Davis - Airegin
Album Bag’s Groove
Prestige

Bag’s Groove
Bag’s Groove

Victor Ola-Iya and His Cool Cats - Cool Cats Invitation
Compilation Nigeria Freedom Sounds !
Souljazz Records

Nigeria Freedom Sounds !
Nigeria Freedom Sounds !

Laurent de Wilde - Fe Fe Naa Efe
Album Over The Clouds
Gazebo

Over The Clouds
Over The Clouds

Somi (ft Ambrose Akinmusire) - Brown Round Things
Album The Lagos Music Salon
Okeh

The Lagos Music Salon
The Lagos Music Salon

Ambrose Akinmusire - As We Fight (Willie Penrose)
Album The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint
Blue Note

The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint
The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint

Michel Portal - Baïlador
Album Baïlador
Universal

Baïlador
Baïlador
