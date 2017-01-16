La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Milt Jackson, Ambrose Akinmusire, Michel Portal and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, Ella est inspirée par Lorelei, Sonny est inspiré par le Nigéria, et Leon est inspiré par Milt Jackson. Ca vous inspire ?

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald - Lorelei

Album Mack The Knife, the Complete Ella in Berlin 1960

Verve 825670-2

Milt Jackson - You are My Sunshine (live in Montreux 77)

Album Montreux ‘77

Pablo OJC20 375-2

Leon Thomas - Bag’s Groove

Album The Leon Thomas Album

Flying Dutchman CDBGPM 270

Miles Davis - Airegin

Album Bag’s Groove

Prestige

Victor Ola-Iya and His Cool Cats - Cool Cats Invitation

Compilation Nigeria Freedom Sounds !

Souljazz Records

Laurent de Wilde - Fe Fe Naa Efe

Album Over The Clouds

Gazebo

Somi (ft Ambrose Akinmusire) - Brown Round Things

Album The Lagos Music Salon

Okeh

Ambrose Akinmusire - As We Fight (Willie Penrose)

Album The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint

Blue Note

Michel Portal - Baïlador

Album Baïlador

Universal