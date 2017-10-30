La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Maison Klaus, John Zorn, Vinicius Cantuaria and more

Ce soir, Ella Fitzgerald nous présente "Hard Hearted Hannah'', une femme au coeur froid, aussi dur que la pierre. Notre mission : lui réchauffer les esprits. On plonge illico dans les volutes cuivrés du saxophone d'Eric Dolphy. Puis on embarque pour l'Italie d'Ennio Morricone. On filera ensuite au Brésil, et au pays du mambo. Prépare-toi, Hannah... ça va chauffer pour toi !

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald - Hard Hearted Hannah

Album Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues

Decca

Eric Dolphy - Bee Vamp

Album At the Five Spot / Vol. 1

New Jazz OJC20 133-2

Hannah Williams and the Affirmations - Woman Got Soul

Album Late nights and Heartbreak

Records Kicks RKX063

Stefano Bollani Trio - Chi Mai (live)

Album Mediterraneo

ACT ACT98492

Enrico Pieranunzi, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron - Mio Caro Dottor Grasler

Album Play Morricone

CAM CAMJ 7750-2

John Zorn - The Sicilian Clan

Album Naked city / The complete studio recordings

Tzadik TZ 7344

Vinicius Cantuaria, Bill Frisell - Aquela Mulher

Album Lagrimas mexicanas

Naïve Records NJ621011

Charlie Rouse - Meci Bon Dieu

Album Bossa nova bacchanal

Blue Note 5938752

Maison Klaus - Mambo Swing

Album Moods

Bonsai Music BON170501