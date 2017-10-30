La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Maison Klaus, John Zorn, Vinicius Cantuaria and more
Coeur froid deviendra chaud
Ce soir, Ella Fitzgerald nous présente "Hard Hearted Hannah'', une femme au coeur froid, aussi dur que la pierre. Notre mission : lui réchauffer les esprits. On plonge illico dans les volutes cuivrés du saxophone d'Eric Dolphy. Puis on embarque pour l'Italie d'Ennio Morricone. On filera ensuite au Brésil, et au pays du mambo. Prépare-toi, Hannah... ça va chauffer pour toi !
Programmation musicale
Ella Fitzgerald - Hard Hearted Hannah
Album Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues
Decca
Eric Dolphy - Bee Vamp
Album At the Five Spot / Vol. 1
New Jazz OJC20 133-2
Hannah Williams and the Affirmations - Woman Got Soul
Album Late nights and Heartbreak
Records Kicks RKX063
Stefano Bollani Trio - Chi Mai (live)
Album Mediterraneo
ACT ACT98492
Enrico Pieranunzi, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron - Mio Caro Dottor Grasler
Album Play Morricone
CAM CAMJ 7750-2
John Zorn - The Sicilian Clan
Album Naked city / The complete studio recordings
Tzadik TZ 7344
Vinicius Cantuaria, Bill Frisell - Aquela Mulher
Album Lagrimas mexicanas
Naïve Records NJ621011
Charlie Rouse - Meci Bon Dieu
Album Bossa nova bacchanal
Blue Note 5938752
Maison Klaus - Mambo Swing
Album Moods
Bonsai Music BON170501
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration