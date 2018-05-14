La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Elizabeth Shepherd, Betty Carter, Orcastratum, Binker and Moses and more

Incendie des notes, étincelles des chants, lumière des cuivres cendrés... Attention, Banzzaï, ce soir, ça brûle.

Programmation musicale

Oscar Brown Jr. - Feel the Fire

Album Movin' On

Atlantic

New Jazz Orchestra - Dusk Fire

Album Dejeuner sur l’herbe

Verve

Orcastratum, Binker Goldings - Hallelujah Ironically

Album Orcastratum

Compuctio

Binker and Moses - Children of the Ultra Blacks

Album Alive in the East ?

Gearbox

Jack Wilson - Do It

Album Easterly Winds

Blue Note

Elizabeth Shepherd - Pourquoi tu Vis

Album Rewind

Linus

Kenny Dorham - Mamacita

Album Trompeta Toccata

Blue Note

Randy Weston - Ifrane

Album Blue Moses

CTI

Betty Carter - Ego

Album Betty Carter at the Village Vanguard

Verve

Bebo Valdés, Javier Colina - Sabor a Mi - Live

Album Live at the Village Vanguard

Calle 54 Records