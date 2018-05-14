Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 7 juin 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Elizabeth Shepherd, Betty Carter, Orcastratum, Binker and Moses and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Elizabeth Shepherd, Betty Carter, Orcastratum, Binker and Moses and more
Elizabeth Shepherd, © Zuzana Hudackova/elizabethshepherd.com

Incendie des notes, étincelles des chants, lumière des cuivres cendrés... Attention, Banzzaï, ce soir, ça brûle.

Programmation musicale

Oscar Brown Jr. - Feel the Fire
Album Movin' On
Atlantic

New Jazz Orchestra - Dusk Fire
Album Dejeuner sur l’herbe
Verve

Orcastratum, Binker Goldings - Hallelujah Ironically
 Album Orcastratum
Compuctio

Binker and Moses - Children of the Ultra Blacks
Album Alive in the East ?
Gearbox

Jack Wilson - Do It
Album Easterly Winds
Blue Note

Elizabeth Shepherd - Pourquoi tu Vis
Album Rewind
Linus

Kenny Dorham - Mamacita
Album Trompeta Toccata
Blue Note

Randy Weston - Ifrane
Album Blue Moses
CTI

Betty Carter - Ego
Album Betty Carter at the Village Vanguard
Verve

Bebo Valdés, Javier Colina - Sabor a Mi - Live
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
Calle 54 Records

Live at the Village Vanguard
