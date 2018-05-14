La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Elizabeth Shepherd, Betty Carter, Orcastratum, Binker and Moses and more
En feu.
Incendie des notes, étincelles des chants, lumière des cuivres cendrés... Attention, Banzzaï, ce soir, ça brûle.
Programmation musicale
Oscar Brown Jr. - Feel the Fire
Album Movin' On
Atlantic
New Jazz Orchestra - Dusk Fire
Album Dejeuner sur l’herbe
Verve
Orcastratum, Binker Goldings - Hallelujah Ironically
Album Orcastratum
Compuctio
Binker and Moses - Children of the Ultra Blacks
Album Alive in the East ?
Gearbox
Jack Wilson - Do It
Album Easterly Winds
Blue Note
Elizabeth Shepherd - Pourquoi tu Vis
Album Rewind
Linus
Kenny Dorham - Mamacita
Album Trompeta Toccata
Blue Note
Randy Weston - Ifrane
Album Blue Moses
CTI
Betty Carter - Ego
Album Betty Carter at the Village Vanguard
Verve
Bebo Valdés, Javier Colina - Sabor a Mi - Live
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
Calle 54 Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration