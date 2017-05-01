La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Duke Ellington, Loïs Le Van, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra and more.
à New York !.
Un vent new-yorkais souffle sur notre début de soirée. Un vent qui fait frémir les feuilles de Central Park, et qui s'engouffre dans les instruments... Un vent tellement fort, qu'il nous poussera ensuite jusqu'à Tokyo !
Programmation musicale
Duke Ellington - New York, New York
Compilation New York, New York
Storyville (rec 1970-1972)
Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra - Central Park North (live)
Album Central Park North
Blue Note
Vintage Orchestra - Smack Dab in the Middle
Album Smack Dab in the Middle- the vocal side of Thad Jones
Gaya Music
Steve Gadd and Friends - Way Back Home
Album Live at Voce
Challenge Records
Michel Petrucciani, S Gadd, A Jackson - So What
Album Trio in Tokyo
Dreyfus
Lois Le Van - The Messenger
Album So Much More
Hevhelia
Christian Prommer’s Drumlesson - Can You Feel It
Album Drum Lesson Vol 1
Sonar Kollektiv
John Coltrane - Central Park West
Album Coltrane’s Sound (rec en 1960)
Atlantic
Frank Sinatra - Theme from New York, New York
Compilation Ultimate Sinatra
Capitol
