La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Duke Ellington, Loïs Le Van, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra and more.

Un vent new-yorkais souffle sur notre début de soirée. Un vent qui fait frémir les feuilles de Central Park, et qui s'engouffre dans les instruments... Un vent tellement fort, qu'il nous poussera ensuite jusqu'à Tokyo !

Programmation musicale

Duke Ellington - New York, New York

Compilation New York, New York

Storyville (rec 1970-1972)

Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra - Central Park North (live)

Album Central Park North

Blue Note

Vintage Orchestra - Smack Dab in the Middle

Album Smack Dab in the Middle- the vocal side of Thad Jones

Gaya Music

Steve Gadd and Friends - Way Back Home

Album Live at Voce

Challenge Records

Michel Petrucciani, S Gadd, A Jackson - So What

Album Trio in Tokyo

Dreyfus

Lois Le Van - The Messenger

Album So Much More

Hevhelia

Christian Prommer’s Drumlesson - Can You Feel It

Album Drum Lesson Vol 1

Sonar Kollektiv

John Coltrane - Central Park West

Album Coltrane’s Sound (rec en 1960)

Atlantic

Frank Sinatra - Theme from New York, New York

Compilation Ultimate Sinatra

Capitol

............................