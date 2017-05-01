Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 23 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Duke Ellington, Loïs Le Van, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra and more.

à New York !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Duke Ellington, Loïs Le Van, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra and more.
Duke Ellington en 1954

Un vent new-yorkais souffle sur notre début de soirée. Un vent qui fait frémir les feuilles de Central Park, et qui s'engouffre dans les instruments... Un vent tellement fort, qu'il nous poussera ensuite jusqu'à Tokyo !

Programmation musicale

Duke Ellington - New York, New York
Compilation New York, New York
Storyville (rec 1970-1972)

New York, New York
New York, New York

Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra - Central Park North (live)
Album Central Park North
Blue Note

Central Park North
Central Park North

Vintage Orchestra - Smack Dab in the Middle
Album Smack Dab in the Middle- the vocal side of Thad Jones
Gaya Music

Smack Dab in the Middle- the vocal side of Thad Jones
Smack Dab in the Middle- the vocal side of Thad Jones

Steve Gadd and Friends - Way Back Home
Album Live at Voce
Challenge Records

Live at Voce
Live at Voce

Michel Petrucciani, S Gadd, A Jackson - So What
Album Trio in Tokyo
Dreyfus

Trio in Tokyo
Trio in Tokyo

Lois Le Van - The Messenger
Album So Much More
Hevhelia

So Much More
So Much More

Christian Prommer’s Drumlesson - Can You Feel It
Album Drum Lesson Vol 1
Sonar Kollektiv

Drum Lesson Vol 1
Drum Lesson Vol 1

John Coltrane - Central Park West
Album Coltrane’s Sound (rec en 1960)
Atlantic

Coltrane’s Sound
Coltrane’s Sound

Frank Sinatra - Theme from New York, New York
Compilation Ultimate Sinatra
Capitol

Ultimate Sinatra
Ultimate Sinatra

............................

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 22 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Mahalia Jackson, Marion Rampal, Gregory Porter, Quincy Jones and more
émission suivante
mercredi 24 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Bryant, Laurie Antonioli, Anthony Jambon, Richie Beirach and more