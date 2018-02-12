La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dorothy Ashby, Perrine Mansuy, Billie Holiday, Sophie Alour and more
Oh les femmes.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on comptera les heures avec Ruth Brown. On se sentira bien avec Dorothy Ashby. On papotera avec Shirley Horn et Marian McPartland, on rêvera avec Flora Purim, et on rigolera dans la nuit avec Billie Holiday, Joanne Grauer, Jutta Hip et les autres. Des femmes qui jouent, pour rappeler qu'en ce 8 mars 2018, journée internationale des droits des femmes, l'égalité entre les hommes et les femmes n'est toujours pas de mise sur notre petite planète...
Programmation musicale
Ruth Brown - 5-10-15 Hours
Album The hits
Official
Dorothy Ashby - Feeling Good
Album Feeling good
Compulsion
Flora Purim - Moondreams
Album Butterfly Dreams
Milestone
Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom - Fuster
Album Otis Was a Polar Bear
The Royal Potato Family
Sophie Alour, Stéphane Belmondo - Skylark
Album Time for Love
Music From Source 3521383444849
Nubya Garcia - Lost Kingdoms
Album Nubya’s 5ive
Jazz Re:freshed
Joanne Grauer, Lorraine Feather - Can’t Sleep
Album Introducing Lorraine Feather
MPS
Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - What a Night, What a Moon, What a girl (boy)
Album Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia
Columbia CXK 85470
Jutta Hipp Quintet - Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
Album Frankfurt special
Fresch Sound FSR-CD 421
Shirley Horn, Marian McPartland - Conversation
Album Marian McPartland’s Radio Broadcast
The Jazz Alliance 00727489205329
Shirley Horn, Marian McPartland - Violets For Your Furs
Album Marian McPartland’s Radio Broadcast
The Jazz Alliance 00727489205329
Perrine Mansuy - Ananda
Album Vertigo Songs
Laborie Jazz LJ16
Janet Lawson - Dindi
Album Funky Notes From the West Coast
Blue Note 298652
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration