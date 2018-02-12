Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 8 mars 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dorothy Ashby, Perrine Mansuy, Billie Holiday, Sophie Alour and more

Oh les femmes.

Allison Miller/Sophie Alour/Perrine Mensuy/Nubya Garcia/Billie Holiday/Flora Purim, © Getty / Paul Natkin/Sylvein Gripoix/JB Millot/X/Bill Spilka/Andrew Lepley

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on comptera les heures avec Ruth Brown. On se sentira bien avec Dorothy Ashby. On papotera avec Shirley Horn et Marian McPartland, on rêvera avec Flora Purim, et on rigolera dans la nuit avec Billie Holiday, Joanne Grauer, Jutta Hip et les autres. Des femmes qui jouent, pour rappeler qu'en ce 8 mars 2018, journée internationale des droits des femmes, l'égalité entre les hommes et les femmes n'est toujours pas de mise sur notre petite planète...

Programmation musicale

Ruth Brown - 5-10-15 Hours
Album The hits
Official

Dorothy Ashby - Feeling Good
Album  Feeling good
Compulsion

Flora Purim - Moondreams
Album Butterfly Dreams
Milestone

Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom - Fuster
Album Otis Was a Polar Bear
The Royal Potato Family

Sophie Alour, Stéphane Belmondo - Skylark
Album Time for Love
Music From Source 3521383444849

Nubya Garcia - Lost Kingdoms
Album Nubya’s 5ive
Jazz Re:freshed

Joanne Grauer, Lorraine Feather - Can’t Sleep
Album Introducing Lorraine Feather
MPS

Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - What a Night, What a Moon, What a girl (boy)
Album Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia
Columbia CXK 85470

Jutta Hipp Quintet - Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
Album Frankfurt special
Fresch Sound FSR-CD 421

Shirley Horn, Marian McPartland - Conversation
Album Marian McPartland’s Radio Broadcast
The Jazz Alliance 00727489205329

Shirley Horn, Marian McPartland - Violets For Your Furs
Album Marian McPartland’s Radio Broadcast
The Jazz Alliance 00727489205329

Perrine Mansuy - Ananda
Album Vertigo Songs
Laborie Jazz LJ16

Janet Lawson - Dindi
Album Funky Notes From the West Coast
Blue Note 298652
 

L'équipe de l'émission :
