Vendredi 8 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dorothy Ashby, Daniel Erdmann, Sons of Kemet, Fats Waller and more

You are Wonderful.

Dorothy Ashby, © Hip Harp

Fats Waller est guilleret ce soir. Pourquoi ? Parce qu'il y a quelqu'un, quelque part, qui le trouve merveilleux. Sonnez pianos, résonnez trompettes, qu'il est doux de se sentir aimé !

Fats Waller - When Somebody Thinks You’re Wonderful
Album The Essential Fats Waller
RCA

Lee Morgan - Terrible “T”
Album Four Classic Albums
Avid Jazz

Fabrizio Bosso - African Friends
 Album Sol Latin Mood
Blue Note

Monty Alexander - Montevideo
Album Here Comes the Sun
MPS

Sons of Kemet - My Queen is Mamie Phipps Clark
Album Your Queen is a Reptile
Verve

Dorothy Ashby - Nabu Corfa
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic

Zara McFarlane - Fussin’ and Fightin’
Album Arise
Brownswood

Hugh Coltman - Sugar Coated Pill
Album Who’s Happy ?
Okeh

Daniel Erdmann, Christophe Marguet - A n’importe quel prix
Album Three Roads Home
Das Kapital

Jun Miyake, Arto Lindsay - Alviverde
Album Stolen From Strangers
Yellowbird

Mathias Eick - Children
 Album Ravensburg
ECM

