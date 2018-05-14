La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dorothy Ashby, Daniel Erdmann, Sons of Kemet, Fats Waller and more
You are Wonderful.
Fats Waller est guilleret ce soir. Pourquoi ? Parce qu'il y a quelqu'un, quelque part, qui le trouve merveilleux. Sonnez pianos, résonnez trompettes, qu'il est doux de se sentir aimé !
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller - When Somebody Thinks You’re Wonderful
Album The Essential Fats Waller
RCA
Lee Morgan - Terrible “T”
Album Four Classic Albums
Avid Jazz
Fabrizio Bosso - African Friends
Album Sol Latin Mood
Blue Note
Monty Alexander - Montevideo
Album Here Comes the Sun
MPS
Sons of Kemet - My Queen is Mamie Phipps Clark
Album Your Queen is a Reptile
Verve
Dorothy Ashby - Nabu Corfa
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic
Zara McFarlane - Fussin’ and Fightin’
Album Arise
Brownswood
Hugh Coltman - Sugar Coated Pill
Album Who’s Happy ?
Okeh
Daniel Erdmann, Christophe Marguet - A n’importe quel prix
Album Three Roads Home
Das Kapital
Jun Miyake, Arto Lindsay - Alviverde
Album Stolen From Strangers
Yellowbird
Mathias Eick - Children
Album Ravensburg
ECM
