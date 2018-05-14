La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dorothy Ashby, Daniel Erdmann, Sons of Kemet, Fats Waller and more

Fats Waller est guilleret ce soir. Pourquoi ? Parce qu'il y a quelqu'un, quelque part, qui le trouve merveilleux. Sonnez pianos, résonnez trompettes, qu'il est doux de se sentir aimé !

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - When Somebody Thinks You’re Wonderful

Album The Essential Fats Waller

RCA

Lee Morgan - Terrible “T”

Album Four Classic Albums

Avid Jazz

Fabrizio Bosso - African Friends

Album Sol Latin Mood

Blue Note

Monty Alexander - Montevideo

Album Here Comes the Sun

MPS

Sons of Kemet - My Queen is Mamie Phipps Clark

Album Your Queen is a Reptile

Verve

Dorothy Ashby - Nabu Corfa

Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby

Atlantic

Zara McFarlane - Fussin’ and Fightin’

Album Arise

Brownswood

Hugh Coltman - Sugar Coated Pill

Album Who’s Happy ?

Okeh

Daniel Erdmann, Christophe Marguet - A n’importe quel prix

Album Three Roads Home

Das Kapital

Jun Miyake, Arto Lindsay - Alviverde

Album Stolen From Strangers

Yellowbird

Mathias Eick - Children

Album Ravensburg

ECM