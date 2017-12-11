Banzzaï
Mercredi 3 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Doris Day, Erik Truffaz, Ornette Coleman, Art Neville and more

Belle amie.

Rokia Traore, © Getty / Foc Kan

Nous sommes en charmante compagnie ce soir. Nous sommes entourés par une créature qu'Art Neville appelle pudiquement "belle amie". Une femme aux yeux fabuleux, qui fait valser les notes d'Horace Silver, qui fait rêver Joachim Kühn, qui fait swinguer Duke Ellington, qui la couvre de superlatifs. La plus belle des belles amies, elle est dans Banzzaï, ce soir !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    The way you look tonight

    Doris DayALBUM : Que sera (1956 - 1959) / CD 3LABEL : BEFAANNÉE : 1996
    The way you look tonight
    19:05

    Pretty eyes

    Silver Quintet HoraceALBUM : The cape verdean bluesLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1989
    Pretty eyes
    19:12

    The beast

    Milt BucknerALBUM : Rockin' with MiltLABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
    The beast
    19:15

    Belle amie

    Art NevilleALBUM : New Orleans roots of soul 1941-1962LABEL : FREMEAUX & ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2016
    Belle amie
    19:17

    Beauty and the beast

    Wayne ShorterALBUM : Native dancerLABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1975
    Beauty and the beast
    19:24

    La plus belle Africaine

    Duke EllingtonALBUM : Soul callLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1999
    La plus belle Africaine
    19:38

    Seydou (feat. Rokia Traoré)

    Erik Truffaz Quartet, Rokia TraoreALBUM : Doni doniLABEL : FOUFINO PRODUCTIONSANNÉE : 2016
    Seydou (feat. Rokia Traoré)
    19:41

    Sleep on it

    Joachim Kuhn New TrioALBUM : Beauty & truthLABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2016
    Sleep on it
    19:46

    Friends and neighbors (vocal)

    Divers Non Identifies, Ornette ColemanALBUM : Friends and neighborsLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2001
    Friends and neighbors (vocal)
    19:50

    Lonely woman

    Charlie Haden,geri Allen, Paul MotianALBUM : EtudesLABEL : SOUL NOTEANNÉE : 1988
    Lonely woman
