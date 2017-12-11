Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 3 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Doris Day, Erik Truffaz, Ornette Coleman, Art Neville and more
Belle amie.
Nous sommes en charmante compagnie ce soir. Nous sommes entourés par une créature qu'Art Neville appelle pudiquement "belle amie". Une femme aux yeux fabuleux, qui fait valser les notes d'Horace Silver, qui fait rêver Joachim Kühn, qui fait swinguer Duke Ellington, qui la couvre de superlatifs. La plus belle des belles amies, elle est dans Banzzaï, ce soir !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
The way you look tonightDoris DayALBUM : Que sera (1956 - 1959) / CD 3LABEL : BEFAANNÉE : 1996
19:05
Pretty eyesSilver Quintet HoraceALBUM : The cape verdean bluesLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1989
19:12
The beastMilt BucknerALBUM : Rockin' with MiltLABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
19:15
Belle amieArt NevilleALBUM : New Orleans roots of soul 1941-1962LABEL : FREMEAUX & ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2016
19:17
Beauty and the beastWayne ShorterALBUM : Native dancerLABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1975
19:24
La plus belle AfricaineDuke EllingtonALBUM : Soul callLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1999
19:38
Seydou (feat. Rokia Traoré)Erik Truffaz Quartet, Rokia TraoreALBUM : Doni doniLABEL : FOUFINO PRODUCTIONSANNÉE : 2016
19:41
Sleep on itJoachim Kuhn New TrioALBUM : Beauty & truthLABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2016
19:46
Friends and neighbors (vocal)Divers Non Identifies, Ornette ColemanALBUM : Friends and neighborsLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2001
19:50
Lonely womanCharlie Haden,geri Allen, Paul MotianALBUM : EtudesLABEL : SOUL NOTEANNÉE : 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration