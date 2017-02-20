Banzzaï
Lundi 13 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Don Elliott, Bill Evans, Emmanuel Bex, Martial Solal, Mark Murphy and more

Bill Evans n’est jamais loin.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Don Elliott, Bill Evans, Emmanuel Bex, Martial Solal, Mark Murphy and more
Bill Evans, © Alex Dutilh

Ce soir, un pianiste de légende hante notre émission. Il entoure les notes de Don Elliott, il est dans les pensées du trio Bex / Ladd / Morelli, il enivre le chant de Mark Murphy et inspire encore les musiciens d'aujourd'hui... Notre joli fantôme, il s'appelle Bill Evans !

Programmation musicale

Don Elliot - You’re Driving Me Crazy
Album Don Elliot Sings
Bethlehem Records BCP-15

Don Elliot Sings
Don Elliot Sings

Don Elliott and his Choir (ft Bill Evans) - Play Fiddle Play
Album The Mello Sounds
DECCA

The Mello Sounds
The Mello Sounds

Eliane Elias - Toda Menina Baiana
Album Light my fire
Concord

Light my fire
Light my fire

Bill Evans - I Love You
Album New Jazz Conceptions
Riverside RLP-223

New Jazz Conceptions
New Jazz Conceptions

Emmanuel Bex, Nico Morelli, Mike Ladd - Five
Album B2BILL, a modern tribute to Bill Evans
Bonzaï

B2BILL, a modern tribute to Bill Evans
B2BILL, a modern tribute to Bill Evans

Martial Solal - Suite pour une frise
Album At Newport 63'
RCA 74321257682

At Newport 63'
At Newport 63'

Mark Murphy - My Favorite Things
Album Rah
Riverside

Rah
Rah

Chick Corea and Gary Burton - Waltz for Debby
Album The New Crystal Silence
Concord

The New Crystal Silence
The New Crystal Silence

Kurt Rosenwinkel - Summer Song
Album Caipi
Sunnyside

Caipi
Caipi
