La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Don Elliott, Bill Evans, Emmanuel Bex, Martial Solal, Mark Murphy and more
Bill Evans n’est jamais loin.
Ce soir, un pianiste de légende hante notre émission. Il entoure les notes de Don Elliott, il est dans les pensées du trio Bex / Ladd / Morelli, il enivre le chant de Mark Murphy et inspire encore les musiciens d'aujourd'hui... Notre joli fantôme, il s'appelle Bill Evans !
Programmation musicale
Don Elliot - You’re Driving Me Crazy
Album Don Elliot Sings
Bethlehem Records BCP-15
Don Elliott and his Choir (ft Bill Evans) - Play Fiddle Play
Album The Mello Sounds
DECCA
Eliane Elias - Toda Menina Baiana
Album Light my fire
Concord
Bill Evans - I Love You
Album New Jazz Conceptions
Riverside RLP-223
Emmanuel Bex, Nico Morelli, Mike Ladd - Five
Album B2BILL, a modern tribute to Bill Evans
Bonzaï
Martial Solal - Suite pour une frise
Album At Newport 63'
RCA 74321257682
Mark Murphy - My Favorite Things
Album Rah
Riverside
Chick Corea and Gary Burton - Waltz for Debby
Album The New Crystal Silence
Concord
Kurt Rosenwinkel - Summer Song
Album Caipi
Sunnyside
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration