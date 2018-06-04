La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dizzy Gillespie, Dr. John, Anthony Joseph, Chico Freeman and more
La dernière !.
C'est la dernière de Banzzaï ce soir ! On danse ? On chante ? On rit ? On agite les gris-gris ? Oh oui !! Rendez-vous à la rentrée, bel été !
Programmation musicale
Anthony Joseph, the Spasm Band - The Griot live
Album Live in Bremen
Heavently Sweetness
Dr John, the Night Trippers - Danse Kalinda Ba Doom
Album Gris Gris
Atco
The Mauskovic Dance Band - Down in the Basement
EP Down in the Basement
Soundway
Mor Thiam - Ayo Ayo Nene
Album Spiritual Jazz
Jazzman
Chico Freeman - Wise One
Album Spirit Sensitive
India Navigation
Dizzy Gillespie - Fickle Finger Of Fate
Album Dizzy 100
Verve
The Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Inside Straight
Album Inside Straight
Fantasy
Christian McBride Big Band - Gettin’ To It
Album Bringin’ It
Mack Avenue
Orchestre Baba National - Sweet Sweet Mbombo
Compilation Kenya Special
Soundway Recordings
Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel
Album Birth Of Soul / Vol. 3
Ace
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration