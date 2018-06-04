Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Vendredi 29 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dizzy Gillespie, Dr. John, Anthony Joseph, Chico Freeman and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dizzy Gillespie, Dr. John, Anthony Joseph, Chico Freeman and more
Fête !, © Getty / Photographer is my life

C'est la dernière de Banzzaï ce soir ! On danse ? On chante ? On rit ? On agite les gris-gris ? Oh oui !! Rendez-vous à la rentrée, bel été !

La dernière

Programmation musicale

Anthony Joseph, the Spasm Band - The Griot live
Album Live in Bremen
Heavently Sweetness

Live in Bremen
Live in Bremen

Dr John, the Night Trippers - Danse Kalinda Ba Doom
Album Gris Gris
Atco

Gris Gris
Gris Gris

The Mauskovic Dance Band - Down in the Basement
EP Down in the Basement
Soundway

Down in the Basement
Down in the Basement

Mor Thiam - Ayo Ayo Nene
Album Spiritual Jazz
Jazzman

Spiritual Jazz
Spiritual Jazz

Chico Freeman - Wise One
Album Spirit Sensitive
India Navigation

Spirit Sensitive
Spirit Sensitive

Dizzy Gillespie - Fickle Finger Of Fate
Album Dizzy 100
Verve

Dizzy 100
Dizzy 100

The Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Inside Straight
Album Inside Straight
Fantasy

Inside Straight
Inside Straight

Christian McBride Big Band - Gettin’ To It
Album Bringin’ It
Mack Avenue 

Bringin’ It
Bringin’ It

Orchestre Baba National - Sweet Sweet Mbombo
Compilation Kenya Special
Soundway Recordings

Kenya Special
Kenya Special

Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel
Album Birth Of Soul / Vol. 3
Ace

Birth Of Soul / Vol. 3
Birth Of Soul / Vol. 3
1h
