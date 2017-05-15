La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dinah Washington, Hector Rivera, Kurt Elling and more
Refuge.
Ce soir, Dinah Washington croque les hommes et chante sa douce folie, son besoin d'amour et de romance. Elle est loin d'être la seule. Écoutez tous ces jazzmen qui célèbrent l'amour. Est-ce vraiment de la folie, d'aimer... aimer ? Et si l'amour était un refuge ? En tout cas, plus on est de fous, plus on rit !
Programmation musicale
Dinah Washington - Mad about the Boy
Album Her greatest hits
Charly Records CPCD 8008
Ben Webster, Harry “Sweets” Edison - My Romance
Album Ben and Sweets
CBS 4606132
Hector Rivera - I Want a Chance for Romance
Album At The Party
Barry 101
Erroll Garner - Will You Still Be Mine?
Album BD Music Presents Erroll Garner
BD Music 73118
Phronesis - Urban Control
Album Life to Everything
Edition EDN1050
Kurt Elling, Brandford Marsalis Quartet - Practical Arrangement
Album Upward Spiral
Okeh
Teddy Wilson - Fools Rush In
Album The Noble Art of Teddy Wilson
Storyville 101 8371
Andrew Hill - Refuge
Album Point Of Departure
Blue Note 7841672
Helen Forrest - Takin a Chance on Love
Album Voice of the Name Bands
Capitol ECJ 60 027
