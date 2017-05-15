La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dinah Washington, Hector Rivera, Kurt Elling and more

Ce soir, Dinah Washington croque les hommes et chante sa douce folie, son besoin d'amour et de romance. Elle est loin d'être la seule. Écoutez tous ces jazzmen qui célèbrent l'amour. Est-ce vraiment de la folie, d'aimer... aimer ? Et si l'amour était un refuge ? En tout cas, plus on est de fous, plus on rit !

Programmation musicale

Dinah Washington - Mad about the Boy

Album Her greatest hits

Charly Records CPCD 8008

Ben Webster, Harry “Sweets” Edison - My Romance

Album Ben and Sweets

CBS 4606132

Hector Rivera - I Want a Chance for Romance

Album At The Party

Barry 101

Erroll Garner - Will You Still Be Mine?

Album BD Music Presents Erroll Garner

BD Music 73118

Phronesis - Urban Control

Album Life to Everything

Edition EDN1050

Kurt Elling, Brandford Marsalis Quartet - Practical Arrangement

Album Upward Spiral

Okeh

Teddy Wilson - Fools Rush In

Album The Noble Art of Teddy Wilson

Storyville 101 8371

Andrew Hill - Refuge

Album Point Of Departure

Blue Note 7841672

Helen Forrest - Takin a Chance on Love

Album Voice of the Name Bands

Capitol ECJ 60 027