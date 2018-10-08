Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 1 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dinah Washington, Count Basie, Irene Kral, Dizzy Gillespie and more

Autour d’Ernie Wilkins.

Dinah Washington, © Getty / Donaldson Collection

Quel est le point commun entre Dinah Washington, Count Basie, Ray Brown, Charles Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, et Charles McPherson ? Tous, à un moment de leur carrière, ont confié leurs notes à Ernie Wilkins. Un compositeur et arrangeur américain, spécialiste des big band, qui savait comme personne révéler les souffles et entourer les voix...

Autour d’Ernie Wilkins.

Programmation musicale

Dinah Washington, Ernie Wilkins Orchestra -Squeeze Me
Album Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller
Emarcy

Ernie Wilkins and His Orchestra -The Hooter
Album Nicola Conte presents spiritual swingers
Riverside

Count Basie, Joe Williams -Every Day I Have The Blues
Album Count Basie Swings, Joe Williams Sings
BARCLAY

Count Basie -Crip
Album Me and You
Pablo

Irene Kral - I'd Know You Anywhere
Album The Band And I
CAPITOL

Ray Brown and the All Star Big Band, C Adderley -Work Song
Album Ray Brown and the All Star big Band
Verve

Eddie « Lockjaw » Davis - Jaws
Album Trane Whistle
Prestige

Charles McPherson -Good Morning Heartache
Album Siku Ya Bibi (Day of the Lady)
Mainstream

Charles Williams -Iron Jaws
Album Stickball
Mainstream

Dizzy Gillespie -Hey Pete
Album Dizzy in Greece
Verve

Ernie Wilkins and the Almost Bigband -Sugar
Album Ernie Wilkins and the Almost Big Band
Storyville

