La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dinah Washington, Count Basie, Irene Kral, Dizzy Gillespie and more

Quel est le point commun entre Dinah Washington, Count Basie, Ray Brown, Charles Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, et Charles McPherson ? Tous, à un moment de leur carrière, ont confié leurs notes à Ernie Wilkins. Un compositeur et arrangeur américain, spécialiste des big band, qui savait comme personne révéler les souffles et entourer les voix...

Programmation musicale

Dinah Washington, Ernie Wilkins Orchestra -Squeeze Me

Album Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller

Emarcy

Ernie Wilkins and His Orchestra -The Hooter

Album Nicola Conte presents spiritual swingers

Riverside

Count Basie, Joe Williams -Every Day I Have The Blues

Album Count Basie Swings, Joe Williams Sings

BARCLAY

Count Basie -Crip

Album Me and You

Pablo

Irene Kral - I'd Know You Anywhere

Album The Band And I

CAPITOL

Ray Brown and the All Star Big Band, C Adderley -Work Song

Album Ray Brown and the All Star big Band

Verve

Eddie « Lockjaw » Davis - Jaws

Album Trane Whistle

Prestige

Charles McPherson -Good Morning Heartache

Album Siku Ya Bibi (Day of the Lady)

Mainstream

Charles Williams -Iron Jaws

Album Stickball

Mainstream

Dizzy Gillespie -Hey Pete

Album Dizzy in Greece

Verve

Ernie Wilkins and the Almost Bigband -Sugar

Album Ernie Wilkins and the Almost Big Band

Storyville