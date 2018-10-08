La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dinah Washington, Count Basie, Irene Kral, Dizzy Gillespie and more
Autour d’Ernie Wilkins.
Quel est le point commun entre Dinah Washington, Count Basie, Ray Brown, Charles Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, et Charles McPherson ? Tous, à un moment de leur carrière, ont confié leurs notes à Ernie Wilkins. Un compositeur et arrangeur américain, spécialiste des big band, qui savait comme personne révéler les souffles et entourer les voix...
Programmation musicale
Dinah Washington, Ernie Wilkins Orchestra -Squeeze Me
Album Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller
Emarcy
Ernie Wilkins and His Orchestra -The Hooter
Album Nicola Conte presents spiritual swingers
Riverside
Count Basie, Joe Williams -Every Day I Have The Blues
Album Count Basie Swings, Joe Williams Sings
BARCLAY
Count Basie -Crip
Album Me and You
Pablo
Irene Kral - I'd Know You Anywhere
Album The Band And I
CAPITOL
Ray Brown and the All Star Big Band, C Adderley -Work Song
Album Ray Brown and the All Star big Band
Verve
Eddie « Lockjaw » Davis - Jaws
Album Trane Whistle
Prestige
Charles McPherson -Good Morning Heartache
Album Siku Ya Bibi (Day of the Lady)
Mainstream
Charles Williams -Iron Jaws
Album Stickball
Mainstream
Dizzy Gillespie -Hey Pete
Album Dizzy in Greece
Verve
Ernie Wilkins and the Almost Bigband -Sugar
Album Ernie Wilkins and the Almost Big Band
Storyville
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration