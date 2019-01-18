Dinah Washington, Blue Mitchell, Max Roach, Sun Ra and more

Ce soir, nous partons en filature, sur les traces du tromboniste Julian Priester. Un américain qui a taillé la route avec Max Roach, qui est parti dans le cosmos avec Sun Ra, qui a mis du bleu sur le chant d'Abbey Lincoln, qui s'est même baladé au Moyen Orient avec Herbie Mann...

Programmation musicale

Dinah Washington - Everybody Loves My Baby (But My Baby Don’t Love Nobody But Me)

Album Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller

Emarcy

Clifford Jordan - H.N.I.C

Album Soul Fountain

Vortex

Sun Ra - Brainville

Album Jazz by Sun Ra Vol 1

Transition

Azar Lawrence - Forces of Nature

Album Bridge Into the New Age

Prestige

Dave Holland Quintet - Shadow Dance

Album Jumpin’ In

ECM

Abbey Lincoln - Let Up

Album Abbey is Blue

Riverside

Blue Mitchell - Good Humor Man

Album Heads Up !

Blue Note

Max Roach Quintet - Jodie’s Cha Cha - Live

Album Lausanne 1960 Part 1

TCB Records

Julian Priester - Julian’s Tune

Album Keep Swingin’

Riverside

Herbie Mann - The Oud And The Pussycat

Album Impressions of the Middle East

Atlantic