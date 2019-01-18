Dinah Washington, Blue Mitchell, Max Roach, Sun Ra and more

Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 18 janvier 2019
59 min

Suivons Julian : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dinah Washington, © Getty / Julian Wasser

Ce soir, nous partons en filature, sur les traces du tromboniste Julian Priester. Un américain qui a taillé la route avec Max Roach, qui est parti dans le cosmos avec Sun Ra, qui a mis du bleu sur le chant d'Abbey Lincoln, qui s'est même baladé au Moyen Orient avec Herbie Mann...

Dinah Washington - Everybody Loves My Baby (But My Baby Don’t Love Nobody But Me)
Album Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller
Emarcy

Clifford Jordan - H.N.I.C
Album Soul Fountain
Vortex

Sun Ra - Brainville
 Album Jazz by Sun Ra Vol 1
Transition

Azar Lawrence - Forces of Nature
Album Bridge Into the New Age
Prestige

Dave Holland Quintet - Shadow Dance
Album Jumpin’ In
ECM

Abbey Lincoln - Let Up
Album Abbey is Blue
Riverside

Blue Mitchell - Good Humor Man
Album Heads Up !
Blue Note

Max Roach Quintet - Jodie’s Cha Cha - Live
Album Lausanne 1960 Part 1
TCB Records 

Julian Priester - Julian’s Tune
Album Keep Swingin’
Riverside

Herbie Mann - The Oud And The Pussycat
Album Impressions of the Middle East
Atlantic

Impressions of the Middle East
