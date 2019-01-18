Dinah Washington, Blue Mitchell, Max Roach, Sun Ra and more
Suivons Julian : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous partons en filature, sur les traces du tromboniste Julian Priester. Un américain qui a taillé la route avec Max Roach, qui est parti dans le cosmos avec Sun Ra, qui a mis du bleu sur le chant d'Abbey Lincoln, qui s'est même baladé au Moyen Orient avec Herbie Mann...
Programmation musicale
Dinah Washington - Everybody Loves My Baby (But My Baby Don’t Love Nobody But Me)
Album Dinah Washington Sings Fats Waller
Emarcy
Clifford Jordan - H.N.I.C
Album Soul Fountain
Vortex
Sun Ra - Brainville
Album Jazz by Sun Ra Vol 1
Transition
Azar Lawrence - Forces of Nature
Album Bridge Into the New Age
Prestige
Dave Holland Quintet - Shadow Dance
Album Jumpin’ In
ECM
Abbey Lincoln - Let Up
Album Abbey is Blue
Riverside
Blue Mitchell - Good Humor Man
Album Heads Up !
Blue Note
Max Roach Quintet - Jodie’s Cha Cha - Live
Album Lausanne 1960 Part 1
TCB Records
Julian Priester - Julian’s Tune
Album Keep Swingin’
Riverside
Herbie Mann - The Oud And The Pussycat
Album Impressions of the Middle East
Atlantic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration