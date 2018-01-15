Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 9 février 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Diana Krall, Pharoah Sanders, James Brown, Shabaka and the Ancestors and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Diana Krall, Pharoah Sanders, James Brown, Shabaka and the Ancestors and more
Diana Krall, © Getty / Frederick M. Brown

Ce soir, les tentations sont nombreuses... et contradictoires. Céder aux tourments avec Louis Jordan et The Lounge Lizards, ou embrasser la paix du saxophone de Pharoah Sanders ? Célébrer l'amour avec Red Garland ou se réfugier dans la solitude avec Dexter Gordon ? Ne choisissez pas, prenez tout... et laissez vous tenter. C'est Banzzaï !

Louis Jordan - Trouble Then Satisfaction
Album BD Music Presents Louis Jordan
BD Music 73113

Pharoah Sanders - Heart is a Melody of Time
Album Anthology : You've got to have freedom
Soul Brother/Universal

Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous
Album Wisdom of Elders
Brownswood

Lil Greenwood - Grandpa Can Boogie Too
Album Compilation / Rare blues girls from King
Sing 1159

Red Garland - Almost Like Being In Love
Album Red Garland’s Piano
Prestige

Dieter Ilg - 931
Album B-A-C-H
ACT

Diana Krall - Temptation
Album The Girl in the Other Room
Verve 0602498622469

Lounge Lizards - Incident On South Street
Album The Lounge Lizards
Editions EG EEGCD 8

James Brown - Night Train
Compilation Star Time : Mr. Dynamite
Polydor

Dexter Gordon - Lonesome Lover Blues
Album Blue Dex : Dexter Gordon plays the Blues
Prestige

Blue Dex : Dexter Gordon plays the Blues
