La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Diana Krall, Pharoah Sanders, James Brown, Shabaka and the Ancestors and more
Tentations.
Ce soir, les tentations sont nombreuses... et contradictoires. Céder aux tourments avec Louis Jordan et The Lounge Lizards, ou embrasser la paix du saxophone de Pharoah Sanders ? Célébrer l'amour avec Red Garland ou se réfugier dans la solitude avec Dexter Gordon ? Ne choisissez pas, prenez tout... et laissez vous tenter. C'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Louis Jordan - Trouble Then Satisfaction
Album BD Music Presents Louis Jordan
BD Music 73113
Pharoah Sanders - Heart is a Melody of Time
Album Anthology : You've got to have freedom
Soul Brother/Universal
Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous
Album Wisdom of Elders
Brownswood
Lil Greenwood - Grandpa Can Boogie Too
Album Compilation / Rare blues girls from King
Sing 1159
Red Garland - Almost Like Being In Love
Album Red Garland’s Piano
Prestige
Dieter Ilg - 931
Album B-A-C-H
ACT
Diana Krall - Temptation
Album The Girl in the Other Room
Verve 0602498622469
Lounge Lizards - Incident On South Street
Album The Lounge Lizards
Editions EG EEGCD 8
James Brown - Night Train
Compilation Star Time : Mr. Dynamite
Polydor
Dexter Gordon - Lonesome Lover Blues
Album Blue Dex : Dexter Gordon plays the Blues
Prestige
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration