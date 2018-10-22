La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sylvain Darrifourcq, Snarky Puppy, Max Roach & more
Ayons du chien.
Chiens méchants, chiens crapules, chiens narquois, chiens sauvages, nous promenons tous les chiens qui le veulent bien ce soir dans Banzzaï...
Programmation musicale
Memphis Slim - My Dog Is Mean
Album Bluesingly Yours
Polydor
Hank Crawford - Hush Puppies
Album Mr Blues
Atlantic
Aldo Romano, Rémi Vignolo, Baptiste Trotignon - Black Dog
Album Flower Power
Naive
Dee Dee Bridgewater - Hound Dog
Album Memphis… Yes I’m Ready
Okeh
Snarky Puppy - Shofukan
Album We Like It Here
Groundup
Bill Laurance - The Rush - live
Album Live at Union Chapel
GroundUp
Allan Vegenfeldt, Carsten Dahl - Wild Dogs
Album Charlie Butterfly
Stunt
Black Flower - Bones
Album Artifacts
Zephyrus
Max Roach - Equipoise
Album Members, Dont Git Weary
Atlantic
Sylvain Darrifourcq - Inversion Therapy
Album Coitus Interrompus
Gigantonium
Tommy Turrentine - Gunga Din
Album Tommy Turrentine
Time Records
Rufus Thomas - Walking the Dog
Album Walking the Dog Stax
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration