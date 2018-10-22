Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 15 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sylvain Darrifourcq, Snarky Puppy, Max Roach & more

Ayons du chien.

Dee Dee Bridgewater, © Getty / Erika Goldring

Chiens méchants, chiens crapules, chiens narquois, chiens sauvages, nous promenons tous les chiens qui le veulent bien ce soir dans Banzzaï...

Memphis Slim - My Dog Is Mean
Album Bluesingly Yours
Polydor

Hank Crawford - Hush Puppies
Album Mr Blues
Atlantic

Aldo Romano, Rémi Vignolo, Baptiste Trotignon - Black Dog
 Album Flower Power
Naive

Dee Dee Bridgewater - Hound Dog
Album Memphis… Yes I’m Ready
Okeh

Snarky Puppy - Shofukan
Album We Like It Here
Groundup

Bill Laurance - The Rush - live
Album Live at Union Chapel
GroundUp

Allan Vegenfeldt, Carsten Dahl - Wild Dogs
Album Charlie Butterfly
Stunt

Black Flower - Bones
Album Artifacts
Zephyrus 

Max Roach - Equipoise
Album Members, Dont Git Weary
Atlantic

Sylvain Darrifourcq - Inversion Therapy
Album Coitus Interrompus
Gigantonium

Tommy Turrentine - Gunga Din
 Album Tommy Turrentine
Time Records

Rufus Thomas - Walking the Dog
Album Walking the Dog Stax

