La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sylvain Darrifourcq, Snarky Puppy, Max Roach & more

Chiens méchants, chiens crapules, chiens narquois, chiens sauvages, nous promenons tous les chiens qui le veulent bien ce soir dans Banzzaï...

Programmation musicale

Memphis Slim - My Dog Is Mean

Album Bluesingly Yours

Polydor

Hank Crawford - Hush Puppies

Album Mr Blues

Atlantic

Aldo Romano, Rémi Vignolo, Baptiste Trotignon - Black Dog

Album Flower Power

Naive

Dee Dee Bridgewater - Hound Dog

Album Memphis… Yes I’m Ready

Okeh

Snarky Puppy - Shofukan

Album We Like It Here

Groundup

Bill Laurance - The Rush - live

Album Live at Union Chapel

GroundUp

Allan Vegenfeldt, Carsten Dahl - Wild Dogs

Album Charlie Butterfly

Stunt

Black Flower - Bones

Album Artifacts

Zephyrus

Max Roach - Equipoise

Album Members, Dont Git Weary

Atlantic

Sylvain Darrifourcq - Inversion Therapy

Album Coitus Interrompus

Gigantonium

Tommy Turrentine - Gunga Din

Album Tommy Turrentine

Time Records

Rufus Thomas - Walking the Dog

Album Walking the Dog Stax