Mardi 2 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Frank Sinatra, Samy Thiébault, Al Jarreau and more
Pause : Take Five.
Et si l'on soufflait cinq minutes ? Chassons les mauvais esprits, écoutons les chants du très loin, rêvons de rivages lointains où les notes dansent dans l'air chaud. Faisons un break... c'est Banzzaï.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Frank Sinatra
The lady is a tramp (Dominican Republic 20/08/1982)Frank SinatraALBUM : World on a stringLABEL : PBOXANNÉE : 2016
19:05
Take fiveMichel CamiloALBUM : What's up ?LABEL : OKEHANNÉE : 2013
19:10
Take fiveAl JarreauALBUM : Look to the rainbowLABEL : WARNER BROSANNÉE : 1977
19:19
Fall outGerry Mulligan Paul Desmond QuartetALBUM : Blues in timeLABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
19:24
Chant du très loinSamy Thiebault, Avishai CohenALBUM : RebirthLABEL : GAYA MUSIC PRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2016
19:31
Jazz is a Four-Letter WordNicholas PaytonALBUM : Nicholas Payton : Afro-Caribbean MixtapeLABEL : PAYTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:39
Bad Spirits (Bani)Dee Dee BridgewaterALBUM : Red earthLABEL : EMARCYANNÉE : 2007
19:46
Congo lamentIke Quebec, Bennie GreenALBUM : Blue bossa (cool cuts from the tropics)LABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
19:54
On the other handMichel CamiloALBUM : One more onceLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration