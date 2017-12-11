La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Frank Sinatra, Samy Thiébault, Al Jarreau and more

Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mardi 2 janvier 2018
Et si l'on soufflait cinq minutes ? Chassons les mauvais esprits, écoutons les chants du très loin, rêvons de rivages lointains où les notes dansent dans l'air chaud. Faisons un break... c'est Banzzaï.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Frank Sinatra

    The lady is a tramp (Dominican Republic 20/08/1982)

    Frank SinatraALBUM : World on a stringLABEL : PBOXANNÉE : 2016
    The lady is a tramp (Dominican Republic 20/08/1982)
    19:05

    Take five

    Michel CamiloALBUM : What's up ?LABEL : OKEHANNÉE : 2013
    Take five
    19:10

    Take five

    Al JarreauALBUM : Look to the rainbowLABEL : WARNER BROSANNÉE : 1977
    Take five
    19:19

    Fall out

    Gerry Mulligan Paul Desmond QuartetALBUM : Blues in timeLABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
    Fall out
    19:24

    Chant du très loin

    Samy Thiebault, Avishai CohenALBUM : RebirthLABEL : GAYA MUSIC PRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2016
    Chant du très loin
    19:31

    Jazz is a Four-Letter Word

    Nicholas PaytonALBUM : Nicholas Payton : Afro-Caribbean MixtapeLABEL : PAYTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    Jazz is a Four-Letter Word
    19:39

    Bad Spirits (Bani)

    Dee Dee BridgewaterALBUM : Red earthLABEL : EMARCYANNÉE : 2007
    Bad Spirits (Bani)
    19:46

    Congo lament

    Ike Quebec, Bennie GreenALBUM : Blue bossa (cool cuts from the tropics)LABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
    Congo lament
    19:54

    On the other hand

    Michel CamiloALBUM : One more onceLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1994
    On the other hand
