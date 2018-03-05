La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dayme Arocena, Henri Texier, Sarah Vaughan, Alex Stuart and more

On fonce, ce soir, et on voit rouge. On file au Savoy s'enivrer de saveurs latines, on fonce en Espagne jouer au taureau et s'enivrer de saxophones, on rugit notre force et notre vigueur de bélier, on réveille même les dinosaures.

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - Stompin At The Savoy

Album Viva Vaughan

Verve 549374-2

Slide Hampton Octet - Spanish Flier

Album Explosion ! The Sound of Slide Hampton

Atlantic

Eddie Harris - Spanish Bull

Album The Electrifying Eddie Harris

Atlantic 8122-71516-2

Al Green - I’m A Ram

Album Gets Next To You

Hi Records HI UK CD 106

Dinosaur - Awakening

Album Together, As One

Edition Records EDN1078

Miles Davis - Duran (Take 4)

Album The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions

Columbia CSK 86359

Alex Stuart - The Stand

Album Aftermath

Jazz Family 183961

Henri Texier - Comanche - Live at Theater Gütersloh

Album Dakota Mab

Intuition INTCHR71317

Dayme Arocena - Don’t Unplug My Body

Album Nueva Era

Brownswood BWOOD 0138 CD