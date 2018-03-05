Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 28 mars 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dayme Arocena, Henri Texier, Sarah Vaughan, Alex Stuart and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dayme Arocena, Henri Texier, Sarah Vaughan, Alex Stuart and more
Dayme Arocema, © Erika Goldring

On fonce, ce soir, et on voit rouge. On file au Savoy s'enivrer de saveurs latines, on fonce en Espagne jouer au taureau et s'enivrer de saxophones, on rugit notre force et notre vigueur de bélier, on réveille même les dinosaures. 

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - Stompin At The Savoy
Album Viva Vaughan
Verve 549374-2

Slide Hampton Octet - Spanish Flier
Album Explosion ! The Sound of Slide Hampton
Atlantic

Eddie Harris - Spanish Bull
Album The Electrifying Eddie Harris
Atlantic 8122-71516-2

Al Green - I’m A Ram
Album Gets Next To You
Hi Records HI UK CD 106

Dinosaur - Awakening
Album Together, As One
Edition Records EDN1078

Miles Davis - Duran (Take 4)
Album The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions
Columbia CSK 86359

Alex Stuart - The Stand
Album Aftermath
Jazz Family 183961

Henri Texier - Comanche - Live at Theater Gütersloh
Album Dakota Mab
Intuition INTCHR71317

Dayme Arocena - Don’t Unplug My Body
Album Nueva Era
Brownswood BWOOD 0138 CD

