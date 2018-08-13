La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : David Linx, Lionel Suarez, Jimmy Witherspoon, Fabien Mary and more
Something Special.
Cette fille-là, elle a quelque chose de spécial. Joe Williams en est fou. Les McCann et Joe Pass la chantent aussi. Et Melvin Sparks, lui, il brûle, littéralement.
Programmation musicale
Joe Williams - Woman’s Got Soul
Album Presenting Joe Williams and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis, the Jazz Orchestra
Blue Note
Richard Groove Holmes, Joe Pass, Les McCann - Something Special
Album Something special "The 1962 sessions"
American Jazz Classics
Melvin Sparks - Fire Eater - live
Album Live at Nectar’s
One Note
Jimmy Witherspoon, Jack McDuff - Good Rocking Tonight
Album The Blues is Now
Verve
Charles Kynard - Wa Tu Wa Zui (Beautiful People)
Album Wa-Tu-Wa-Zui (Beautiful People)
Prestige
Fabien Mary - Escapade
Album Conception
Elabeth
David Linx, Pierre Van Dormael, James Baldwin - Becoming Streams
Album A Lover’s Question
Label Bleu
Lionel Suarez - Silencio
Album Quarteto Guardel
Bretelles
Clifford Jordan - John Coltrane
Album Glass Bead Games
Strata East
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration