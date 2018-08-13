La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : David Linx, Lionel Suarez, Jimmy Witherspoon, Fabien Mary and more

Cette fille-là, elle a quelque chose de spécial. Joe Williams en est fou. Les McCann et Joe Pass la chantent aussi. Et Melvin Sparks, lui, il brûle, littéralement.

Programmation musicale

Joe Williams - Woman’s Got Soul

Album Presenting Joe Williams and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis, the Jazz Orchestra

Blue Note

Richard Groove Holmes, Joe Pass, Les McCann - Something Special

Album Something special "The 1962 sessions"

American Jazz Classics

Melvin Sparks - Fire Eater - live

Album Live at Nectar’s

One Note

Jimmy Witherspoon, Jack McDuff - Good Rocking Tonight

Album The Blues is Now

Verve

Charles Kynard - Wa Tu Wa Zui (Beautiful People)

Album Wa-Tu-Wa-Zui (Beautiful People)

Prestige

Fabien Mary - Escapade

Album Conception

Elabeth

David Linx, Pierre Van Dormael, James Baldwin - Becoming Streams

Album A Lover’s Question

Label Bleu

Lionel Suarez - Silencio

Album Quarteto Guardel

Bretelles

Clifford Jordan - John Coltrane

Album Glass Bead Games

Strata East