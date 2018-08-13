Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 6 septembre 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : David Linx, Lionel Suarez, Jimmy Witherspoon, Fabien Mary and more

Something Special.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : David Linx, Lionel Suarez, Jimmy Witherspoon, Fabien Mary and more
David Linx, © Getty / Bruno de Hogues

Cette fille-là, elle a quelque chose de spécial. Joe Williams en est fou. Les McCann et Joe Pass la chantent aussi. Et Melvin Sparks, lui, il brûle, littéralement.

Something Special
Something Special

Programmation musicale

Joe Williams - Woman’s Got Soul
 Album Presenting Joe Williams and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis, the Jazz Orchestra
Blue Note

Presenting Joe Williams and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis, the Jazz Orchestra
Presenting Joe Williams and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis, the Jazz Orchestra

Richard Groove Holmes, Joe Pass, Les McCann - Something Special
Album Something special "The 1962 sessions"
American Jazz Classics

Something special "The 1962 sessions"
Something special "The 1962 sessions"

Melvin Sparks - Fire Eater - live
 Album Live at Nectar’s
One Note

Live at Nectar’s
Live at Nectar’s

Jimmy Witherspoon, Jack McDuff - Good Rocking Tonight
Album The Blues is Now
Verve

The Blues is Now
The Blues is Now

Charles Kynard - Wa Tu Wa Zui (Beautiful People)
Album Wa-Tu-Wa-Zui (Beautiful People)
Prestige

Wa-Tu-Wa-Zui (Beautiful People)
Wa-Tu-Wa-Zui (Beautiful People)

Fabien Mary - Escapade
Album Conception
Elabeth

Conception
Conception

David Linx, Pierre Van Dormael, James Baldwin - Becoming Streams
Album A Lover’s Question
Label Bleu

A Lover’s Question
A Lover’s Question

Lionel Suarez - Silencio
Album Quarteto Guardel
Bretelles

Quarteto Guardel
Quarteto Guardel

Clifford Jordan - John Coltrane
Album Glass Bead Games
Strata East

Glass Bead Games
Glass Bead Games
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 5 septembre 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carmen Lundy, Moondog, Samy Thiebault, Cab Calloway and more
émission suivante
vendredi 7 septembre 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Billie Holiday, Sylvain Daniel and more