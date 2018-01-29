La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dakota Staton, Remi Panossian, Kurt Elling, Quincy Jones and more

Qui est-il, ce mystérieux Joe, honoré par Gene Harris, supplié par Dakota Staton, et redouté par Quincy Jones ? Nul ne le sait, mais nous avons l'envie irrépressible de le suivre ce soir... En route pour Banzzaï, avec Joe, donc, sur France Musique.

Programmation musicale

Dakota Staton - Say It Ain’t So, Joe

Album Dynamic!

Capitol 3698042

The Gene Harris Quartet - Ode To Billy Joe (live)

Album A Little Peace of Heaven

Concord

Joe Sample, Nils Landgren - Don’t Take Your Love To Hollywood

Album Creole Love Call

ACT 9707-2

Quincy Jones - Killer Joe

Album Walking in Space

A and M records 543499-2

Rufus Thomas - Sixty Minute Man

Album Do the funky chicken

Stax SCD24 2028-2

The Jimmy Giuffre Trio - Memphis in June

Album The swamp people

Giant Step Records GSCR 030

Kurt Elling, Brandford Marsalis Quartet - Practical Arrangement

Album Upward Spiral

Okey

Nate Morgan - Journey Into Nigritia

Album Journey Into Nigritia

Nimbus West records

Remi Panossian - Escape

Album Do

Jazz Family JF041

Charlie Hunter, Norah Jones - Day is done

Album Songs from the Analog Playground

Blue Note 5335502