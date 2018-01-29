La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dakota Staton, Remi Panossian, Kurt Elling, Quincy Jones and more
Virée avec Joe.
Qui est-il, ce mystérieux Joe, honoré par Gene Harris, supplié par Dakota Staton, et redouté par Quincy Jones ? Nul ne le sait, mais nous avons l'envie irrépressible de le suivre ce soir... En route pour Banzzaï, avec Joe, donc, sur France Musique.
Programmation musicale
Dakota Staton - Say It Ain’t So, Joe
Album Dynamic!
Capitol 3698042
The Gene Harris Quartet - Ode To Billy Joe (live)
Album A Little Peace of Heaven
Concord
Joe Sample, Nils Landgren - Don’t Take Your Love To Hollywood
Album Creole Love Call
ACT 9707-2
Quincy Jones - Killer Joe
Album Walking in Space
A and M records 543499-2
Rufus Thomas - Sixty Minute Man
Album Do the funky chicken
Stax SCD24 2028-2
The Jimmy Giuffre Trio - Memphis in June
Album The swamp people
Giant Step Records GSCR 030
Kurt Elling, Brandford Marsalis Quartet - Practical Arrangement
Album Upward Spiral
Okey
Nate Morgan - Journey Into Nigritia
Album Journey Into Nigritia
Nimbus West records
Remi Panossian - Escape
Album Do
Jazz Family JF041
Charlie Hunter, Norah Jones - Day is done
Album Songs from the Analog Playground
Blue Note 5335502
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration