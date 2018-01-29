Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 23 février 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dakota Staton, Remi Panossian, Kurt Elling, Quincy Jones and more

Virée avec Joe.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dakota Staton, Remi Panossian, Kurt Elling, Quincy Jones and more
Dakota Staton, © Getty / Michale Ochs Archives

Qui est-il, ce mystérieux Joe, honoré par Gene Harris, supplié par Dakota Staton, et redouté par Quincy Jones ? Nul ne le sait, mais nous avons l'envie irrépressible de le suivre ce soir... En route pour Banzzaï, avec Joe, donc, sur France Musique.

Virée avec Joe
Virée avec Joe

Programmation musicale

Dakota Staton - Say It Ain’t So, Joe
Album Dynamic!
Capitol 3698042

Dynamic!
Dynamic!

The Gene Harris Quartet - Ode To Billy Joe (live)
Album A Little Peace of Heaven
Concord

A Little Peace of Heaven
A Little Peace of Heaven

Joe Sample, Nils Landgren - Don’t Take Your Love To Hollywood
Album Creole Love Call
ACT 9707-2

Creole Love Call
Creole Love Call

Quincy Jones - Killer Joe
Album Walking in Space
A and M records 543499-2

Walking in Space
Walking in Space

Rufus Thomas - Sixty Minute Man
Album Do the funky chicken
Stax SCD24 2028-2

Do the funky chicken
Do the funky chicken

The Jimmy Giuffre Trio - Memphis in June
Album The swamp people
Giant Step Records GSCR 030

The swamp people
The swamp people

Kurt Elling, Brandford Marsalis Quartet - Practical Arrangement
Album Upward Spiral
Okey

Upward Spiral
Upward Spiral

Nate Morgan - Journey Into Nigritia
Album Journey Into Nigritia
Nimbus West records

Journey Into Nigritia
Journey Into Nigritia

Remi Panossian - Escape
Album Do
Jazz Family JF041

Do
Do

Charlie Hunter, Norah Jones - Day is done
Album Songs from the Analog Playground
Blue Note 5335502

Songs from the Analog Playground
Songs from the Analog Playground
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 22 février 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hiromi, Henri Texier, Otis Redding, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh and more
émission suivante
lundi 26 février 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Jaimeo Brown, Louis Armstrong and more