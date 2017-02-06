La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Coleman Hawkins, Helen Merrill, Terence Blanchard, Billie Holiday and more
Never say never.
Il ne faut jamais dire jamais, paraît-il. Mais lorsque c'est Coleman Hawkins qui le chante, le "never", on lui pardonne. Après tout, c'est grâce à lui qu'on voyage ce soir au pays des cloches, des glockenspiel et des castagnettes !
Programmation musicale
Billie Holiday (and Sy Oliver orchestra)- Now or Never
Compilation Complete commodore and decca masters
Coleman Hawkins - I Never Had a Chance
Album The Genius of Coleman Hawkins
Verve
Pedro Via Y Su Orqesta - Guiro, bongo y maracas
Compilation Cuba 1926 - 1937, Bal à la Havane
Frémeaux FA 5134
Roland Kirk Quartet - From Bechet, Byas, and Fats
Album Rip, Rig and Panic
Limelight LS 86027
Don Byas - Once In A While
Compilation Don Byas In Chronology 1945 Vol. 2
Complete Jazz Series
Helen Merrill - Willow Weep for Me
Album Parole e Musica
RCA Italiana
Giovanni Mirabassi - Sous le ciel de Paris
Album Live In Germany
CAMJazz CAMJ7910-2
Terence Blanchard - Footprints
Album Bounce
Blue Note 5909532
Miles Davis Quintet - It Never Entered My Mind
Album Workin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet
Prestige 98404
Johnny Hartman - It Never Entered My Mind
Album The Voice That Is!
Impulse
Clifford Jordan - John Coltrane
Album Glass Bead Games
Strata East
