La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Coleman Hawkins, Helen Merrill, Terence Blanchard, Billie Holiday and more

Il ne faut jamais dire jamais, paraît-il. Mais lorsque c'est Coleman Hawkins qui le chante, le "never", on lui pardonne. Après tout, c'est grâce à lui qu'on voyage ce soir au pays des cloches, des glockenspiel et des castagnettes !

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday (and Sy Oliver orchestra)- Now or Never

Compilation Complete commodore and decca masters

Coleman Hawkins - I Never Had a Chance

Album The Genius of Coleman Hawkins

Verve

Pedro Via Y Su Orqesta - Guiro, bongo y maracas

Compilation Cuba 1926 - 1937, Bal à la Havane

Frémeaux FA 5134

Roland Kirk Quartet - From Bechet, Byas, and Fats

Album Rip, Rig and Panic

Limelight LS 86027

Don Byas - Once In A While

Compilation Don Byas In Chronology 1945 Vol. 2

Complete Jazz Series

Helen Merrill - Willow Weep for Me

Album Parole e Musica

RCA Italiana

Giovanni Mirabassi - Sous le ciel de Paris

Album Live In Germany

CAMJazz CAMJ7910-2

Terence Blanchard - Footprints

Album Bounce

Blue Note 5909532

Miles Davis Quintet - It Never Entered My Mind

Album Workin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet

Prestige 98404

Johnny Hartman - It Never Entered My Mind

Album The Voice That Is!

Impulse

Clifford Jordan - John Coltrane

Album Glass Bead Games

Strata East