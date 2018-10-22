Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mercredi 14 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cleo Laine, Flash Pig, John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cleo Laine, Flash Pig, John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck and more
Nathalie Piolé, © Radio France / Christophe Abramowitz

Ce soir, nous sommes au Nevers Djazz Festival. Tout à l'heure, Jean-Marc Foltz et Philippe Mouratoglou ont présenté sur scène leur dernier album "Legends of the Fall". L'occasion pour nous d'aller ramasser quelques feuilles mortes automnales avec nos jazzmen...

Programmation musicale

John Coltrane, Johnny Hartman - Autumn Serenade
Album John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman
Impulse

Don Ellis and His Orchestra- Pussy Wiggle Stomp
Album Autumn
Columbia

Ben Wendel - October
 Album The Seasons
Motéma

Flash Pig, Pierre de Bethmann - Octobre
Album Flash Pig
Nome

Dizzy Gillespie - November Afternoon
Album Something Old, Something New
Philips

Cleo Laine - Early Autumn
Album She’s The Top!
MGM

Dave Brubeck - Autumn in Washington Square
Album Jazz Impressions of New York
Columbia

William Parker, Lisa Sokolov - Autumn Song
Compilation Voices Fall From the Sky
Centering

Alfa Mist - 7th October
Album Antiphon Alfa Mist

Cannonball Adderley - Autumn Leaves
Album Somethin’ Else
Blue Note

Somethin’ Else
