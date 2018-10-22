La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cleo Laine, Flash Pig, John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck and more

Ce soir, nous sommes au Nevers Djazz Festival. Tout à l'heure, Jean-Marc Foltz et Philippe Mouratoglou ont présenté sur scène leur dernier album "Legends of the Fall". L'occasion pour nous d'aller ramasser quelques feuilles mortes automnales avec nos jazzmen...

Programmation musicale

John Coltrane, Johnny Hartman - Autumn Serenade

Album John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman

Impulse

Don Ellis and His Orchestra- Pussy Wiggle Stomp

Album Autumn

Columbia

Ben Wendel - October

Album The Seasons

Motéma

Flash Pig, Pierre de Bethmann - Octobre

Album Flash Pig

Nome

Dizzy Gillespie - November Afternoon

Album Something Old, Something New

Philips

Cleo Laine - Early Autumn

Album She’s The Top!

MGM

Dave Brubeck - Autumn in Washington Square

Album Jazz Impressions of New York

Columbia

William Parker, Lisa Sokolov - Autumn Song

Compilation Voices Fall From the Sky

Centering

Alfa Mist - 7th October

Album Antiphon Alfa Mist

Cannonball Adderley - Autumn Leaves

Album Somethin’ Else

Blue Note