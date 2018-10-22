La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cleo Laine, Flash Pig, John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck and more
Autumn in Nevers.
Ce soir, nous sommes au Nevers Djazz Festival. Tout à l'heure, Jean-Marc Foltz et Philippe Mouratoglou ont présenté sur scène leur dernier album "Legends of the Fall". L'occasion pour nous d'aller ramasser quelques feuilles mortes automnales avec nos jazzmen...
Programmation musicale
John Coltrane, Johnny Hartman - Autumn Serenade
Album John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman
Impulse
Don Ellis and His Orchestra- Pussy Wiggle Stomp
Album Autumn
Columbia
Ben Wendel - October
Album The Seasons
Motéma
Flash Pig, Pierre de Bethmann - Octobre
Album Flash Pig
Nome
Dizzy Gillespie - November Afternoon
Album Something Old, Something New
Philips
Cleo Laine - Early Autumn
Album She’s The Top!
MGM
Dave Brubeck - Autumn in Washington Square
Album Jazz Impressions of New York
Columbia
William Parker, Lisa Sokolov - Autumn Song
Compilation Voices Fall From the Sky
Centering
Alfa Mist - 7th October
Album Antiphon Alfa Mist
Cannonball Adderley - Autumn Leaves
Album Somethin’ Else
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration