La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Claudia Solal, Fats Waller, Vincent Peirani, Clifford Jordan and more

De Zanzibar à Chicago, des premières lueurs du jour jusqu'aux profondeurs de la nuit, les zombies sont partout, ce soir. Une seule solution : les accueillir en musique... Vous avez déjà vu un zombie danser ?

Barney Wilen - Zombizar

Album Moshi

Saravah

Art Ensemble of Chicago - Zombie

Album Ancient to the Future : Dreaming of the Masters Series Vol. 1

DIW

Big John Patton - Along came John

Album Along Came John

Blue Note

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - A Chant for Bu

Album Buhaina

Prestige

Bobby Oroza - This Love Pt.1

Single de 2016

Big Crow

Clifford Jordan - Zombie

Album The Complete Bee Hive Sessions

Mosaic

Fats Waller - Abercrombie Had A Zombie

Album The Last Years 1940 - 1943 Bluebird

Vincent Peirani - Night Walker

Album Living Being II (Night Walker)

ACT

Claudia Solal, Benjamin Moussay - Multitrack Girl

Album Butter in My Brain

Abalone