La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Claudia Solal, Fats Waller, Vincent Peirani, Clifford Jordan and more
Zombies.
De Zanzibar à Chicago, des premières lueurs du jour jusqu'aux profondeurs de la nuit, les zombies sont partout, ce soir. Une seule solution : les accueillir en musique... Vous avez déjà vu un zombie danser ?
Barney Wilen - Zombizar
Album Moshi
Saravah
Art Ensemble of Chicago - Zombie
Album Ancient to the Future : Dreaming of the Masters Series Vol. 1
DIW
Big John Patton - Along came John
Album Along Came John
Blue Note
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - A Chant for Bu
Album Buhaina
Prestige
Bobby Oroza - This Love Pt.1
Single de 2016
Big Crow
Clifford Jordan - Zombie
Album The Complete Bee Hive Sessions
Mosaic
Fats Waller - Abercrombie Had A Zombie
Album The Last Years 1940 - 1943 Bluebird
Vincent Peirani - Night Walker
Album Living Being II (Night Walker)
ACT
Claudia Solal, Benjamin Moussay - Multitrack Girl
Album Butter in My Brain
Abalone
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration