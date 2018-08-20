Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 14 septembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Claudia Solal, Fats Waller, Vincent Peirani, Clifford Jordan and more

Zombies.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Claudia Solal, Fats Waller, Vincent Peirani, Clifford Jordan and more
Claudia Solal, © Tatiana Chevalier

De Zanzibar à Chicago, des premières lueurs du jour jusqu'aux profondeurs de la nuit, les zombies sont partout, ce soir. Une seule solution : les accueillir en musique... Vous avez déjà vu un zombie danser ?

Zombie
Barney Wilen - Zombizar
Album Moshi
Saravah

Moshi
Art Ensemble of Chicago - Zombie
Album Ancient to the Future : Dreaming of the Masters Series Vol. 1
DIW

Ancient to the Future : Dreaming of the Masters Series Vol. 1
Big John Patton - Along came John
 Album Along Came John
Blue Note

Along Came John
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - A Chant for Bu
Album Buhaina
Prestige

Buhaina
Bobby Oroza - This Love Pt.1
Single de 2016
Big Crow

This Love Pt.1
Clifford Jordan - Zombie
Album The Complete Bee Hive Sessions
Mosaic

The Complete Bee Hive Sessions
Fats Waller - Abercrombie Had A Zombie
Album The Last Years 1940 - 1943 Bluebird

The Last Years 1940 - 1943
Vincent Peirani - Night Walker
Album Living Being II (Night Walker)
ACT

Living Being II (Night Walker)
Claudia Solal, Benjamin Moussay - Multitrack Girl
Album Butter in My Brain
Abalone

Butter in My Brain
Butter in My Brain
