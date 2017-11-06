Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Lundi 27 novembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chrystel Wautier, Sandra Nkaké, Aka Moon, Pascal Schumacher and more
Chic Belgique.
Un coup de Cadillac, et hop, nous voilà en Belgique. On fonce à cent à l'heure le long de l'avenue Louise, à Bruxelles. On remonte dans les grooves, on remonte dans le temps, on roule tellement vite qu'on se retrouve en Inde, avec les copains d'Aka Moon !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Gee, baby, ain't I good to youPeggy LeeALBUM : Black coffeeLABEL : MCA RECORDS
19:05
Cadillac slimCarter Benny & His OrchestraALBUM : The chronological Classics 1946-1948LABEL : CLASSICS RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
19:08
TreppenwitzLabtrioALBUM : The howls are not what they seemLABEL : OUT NOTE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
19:15
Avenue louiseBlack BloodALBUM : Funky chickenLABEL : SDBANANNÉE : 2014
19:19
Sita's walkPascal Schumacher QuartetALBUM : SilbergrauLABEL : IGLOOANNÉE : 2012
19:23
BEAUTY IS A MYSTERYChrystel WautierALBUM : THE STOLEN BOOKLABEL : BONSAI MUSICANNÉE : 2017
19:27
Minor worksLucky ThompsonALBUM : Let's get swinging modern jazz in BelgiumLABEL : SDBANSDBANANNÉE : 2017
19:31
Je me suis fait tout petitPhilip CatherineALBUM : Côté jardinLABEL : CHALLENGE JAZZANNÉE : 2012
19:35
La mauvaise reputationSandra NkakeALBUM : MansaadiLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2008
19:41
Indian songWayne ShorterALBUM : EtceteraLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1995
19:53
BagherathiAka MoonALBUM : Akasha vol 2LABEL : CARBONE 7ANNÉE : 1996
