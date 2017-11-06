Banzzaï
Lundi 27 novembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chrystel Wautier, Sandra Nkaké, Aka Moon, Pascal Schumacher and more

Chic Belgique.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chrystel Wautier, Sandra Nkaké, Aka Moon, Pascal Schumacher and more
Un coup de Cadillac, et hop, nous voilà en Belgique. On fonce à cent à l'heure le long de l'avenue Louise, à Bruxelles. On remonte dans les grooves, on remonte dans le temps, on roule tellement vite qu'on se retrouve en Inde, avec les copains d'Aka Moon !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Gee, baby, ain't I good to you

    Peggy LeeALBUM : Black coffeeLABEL : MCA RECORDS
    Gee, baby, ain't I good to you
    19:05

    Cadillac slim

    Carter Benny & His OrchestraALBUM : The chronological Classics 1946-1948LABEL : CLASSICS RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
    Cadillac slim
    19:08

    Treppenwitz

    LabtrioALBUM : The howls are not what they seemLABEL : OUT NOTE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    Treppenwitz
    19:15

    Avenue louise

    Black BloodALBUM : Funky chickenLABEL : SDBANANNÉE : 2014
    Avenue louise
    19:19

    Sita's walk

    Pascal Schumacher QuartetALBUM : SilbergrauLABEL : IGLOOANNÉE : 2012
    Sita's walk
    19:23

    BEAUTY IS A MYSTERY

    Chrystel WautierALBUM : THE STOLEN BOOKLABEL : BONSAI MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    BEAUTY IS A MYSTERY
    19:27

    Minor works

    Lucky ThompsonALBUM : Let's get swinging modern jazz in BelgiumLABEL : SDBANSDBANANNÉE : 2017
    Minor works
    19:31

    Je me suis fait tout petit

    Philip CatherineALBUM : Côté jardinLABEL : CHALLENGE JAZZANNÉE : 2012
    Je me suis fait tout petit
    19:35

    La mauvaise reputation

    Sandra NkakeALBUM : MansaadiLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2008
    La mauvaise reputation
    19:41

    Indian song

    Wayne ShorterALBUM : EtceteraLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1995
    Indian song
    19:53

    Bagherathi

    Aka MoonALBUM : Akasha vol 2LABEL : CARBONE 7ANNÉE : 1996
    Bagherathi
