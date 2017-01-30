Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mercredi 22 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chris Connor, Omar Sosa, Brad Mehldau, Bojan Z, Donny McCaslin and more

Souffle, Gabriel.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chris Connor, Omar Sosa, Brad Mehldau, Bojan Z, Donny McCaslin and more
Omar Sosa, © Alex Dutilh

Chris Connor célèbre l'ange Gabriel ce soir. Et elle n'est pas la seule. Omar Sosa le convoque aussi, cet archange trompettiste, messager, annonciateur de bonnes nouvelles... Puisque ce soir, Gabriel, il annonce de très jolies notes.

Programmation musicale

Chris Connor - Blow, Gabriel, Blow
Album Chris Craft
Atlantic 1290

Blow, Gabriel, Blow
Blow, Gabriel, Blow

Freddie Hubbard - A Night In Tunisia
Album Without a Song (Live in Europe 1969)
Blue Note 2369572

Without a Song (Live in Europe 1969)
Without a Song (Live in Europe 1969)

Omar Sosa - Gabriel’s Trumpet
Album Across the Divide
Half Note HN 4538

Across the Divide
Across the Divide

Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - Scarlet Town
Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Nonesuch

Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau

Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett - Como En Vietnam
Album Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett
Atlantic 40 208

Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett
Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett

Donny McCaslin - No Eyes
Album Fast Future
Greenleaf GRECD1041

Fast Future
Fast Future

Bojan Z - Ashes to Ashes
Album Xenophonia
Label Bleu lblc 66884

Xenophonia
Xenophonia

Frank Woeste - Moving Light
Album Pocket Rhapsody
ACT 958872

Pocket Rhapsody
Pocket Rhapsody
