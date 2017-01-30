La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chris Connor, Omar Sosa, Brad Mehldau, Bojan Z, Donny McCaslin and more

Chris Connor célèbre l'ange Gabriel ce soir. Et elle n'est pas la seule. Omar Sosa le convoque aussi, cet archange trompettiste, messager, annonciateur de bonnes nouvelles... Puisque ce soir, Gabriel, il annonce de très jolies notes.

Programmation musicale

Chris Connor - Blow, Gabriel, Blow

Album Chris Craft

Atlantic 1290

Freddie Hubbard - A Night In Tunisia

Album Without a Song (Live in Europe 1969)

Blue Note 2369572

Omar Sosa - Gabriel’s Trumpet

Album Across the Divide

Half Note HN 4538

Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - Scarlet Town

Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau

Nonesuch

Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett - Como En Vietnam

Album Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett

Atlantic 40 208

Donny McCaslin - No Eyes

Album Fast Future

Greenleaf GRECD1041

Bojan Z - Ashes to Ashes

Album Xenophonia

Label Bleu lblc 66884

Frank Woeste - Moving Light

Album Pocket Rhapsody

ACT 958872