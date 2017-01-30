La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chris Connor, Omar Sosa, Brad Mehldau, Bojan Z, Donny McCaslin and more
Souffle, Gabriel.
Chris Connor célèbre l'ange Gabriel ce soir. Et elle n'est pas la seule. Omar Sosa le convoque aussi, cet archange trompettiste, messager, annonciateur de bonnes nouvelles... Puisque ce soir, Gabriel, il annonce de très jolies notes.
Programmation musicale
Chris Connor - Blow, Gabriel, Blow
Album Chris Craft
Atlantic 1290
Freddie Hubbard - A Night In Tunisia
Album Without a Song (Live in Europe 1969)
Blue Note 2369572
Omar Sosa - Gabriel’s Trumpet
Album Across the Divide
Half Note HN 4538
Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - Scarlet Town
Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Nonesuch
Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett - Como En Vietnam
Album Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett
Atlantic 40 208
Donny McCaslin - No Eyes
Album Fast Future
Greenleaf GRECD1041
Bojan Z - Ashes to Ashes
Album Xenophonia
Label Bleu lblc 66884
Frank Woeste - Moving Light
Album Pocket Rhapsody
ACT 958872
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration