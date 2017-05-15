Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 7 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Madeleine Peyroux and more

Sœur, Saute.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Madeleine Peyroux and more
Bobby McFerrin et Chick Corea, © Getty / ullstein bild

Ce soir, notre émission commencera par un saut, et se terminera par un cri ! Entre les deux, les scats immaculés de Bobby McFerrin, les échappées voyageuses de Siks Haedo, et le sourire d'Hampton Hawes... Chers sœurs, chers frères, sautez, souriez, et criez ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Lucky Millinder - Apollo Jump
Album Apollo Jump
Affinity AFS 1 004

Apollo Jump
Apollo Jump

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lucky Millinder and his Orchestra - Trouble in Mind
Compilation Intégrale Sister Rosetta Tharpe Vol1, 1938-1943
Frémeaux et Associés FA 1301

Intégrale Sister Rosetta Tharpe Vol1, 1938-1943
Intégrale Sister Rosetta Tharpe Vol1, 1938-1943

Blue Mitchell - The Thing To Do
Album The Thing To Do
Blue Note 4 178

The Thing To Do
The Thing To Do

The Chick Corea New Trio - Fingerprints
Album Past, Present and Futures
Stretch SCD 90035-2

Past, Present and Futures
Past, Present and Futures

Lee Konitz - Nesuhi’s Instant
Album Inside Hi-Fi
Atlantic 81227 3615-2

Inside Hi-Fi
Inside Hi-Fi

Bobby McFerrin, Chick Corea - Spain (with Introduction) (live)
Album Play
Blue Note

Play
Play

Hampton Hawes - I’m All Smiles
Album The Shadow of Your Smile
Meron

The Shadow of Your Smile
The Shadow of Your Smile

Siks Haedo - Chasing Bona
Album Ready To Travel
Plaza Mayor Company

Ready To Travel
Ready To Travel

Madeleine Peyroux - Shout Sister Shout
Album Secular Hymns
Impulse 0602557017014

Secular Hymns
Secular Hymns
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mardi 6 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dinah Washington, Hector Rivera, Kurt Elling and more
émission suivante
jeudi 8 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Yael Naim, Archie Shepp and more