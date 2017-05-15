La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Madeleine Peyroux and more
Sœur, Saute.
Ce soir, notre émission commencera par un saut, et se terminera par un cri ! Entre les deux, les scats immaculés de Bobby McFerrin, les échappées voyageuses de Siks Haedo, et le sourire d'Hampton Hawes... Chers sœurs, chers frères, sautez, souriez, et criez ! C'est Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
Lucky Millinder - Apollo Jump
Album Apollo Jump
Affinity AFS 1 004
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lucky Millinder and his Orchestra - Trouble in Mind
Compilation Intégrale Sister Rosetta Tharpe Vol1, 1938-1943
Frémeaux et Associés FA 1301
Blue Mitchell - The Thing To Do
Album The Thing To Do
Blue Note 4 178
The Chick Corea New Trio - Fingerprints
Album Past, Present and Futures
Stretch SCD 90035-2
Lee Konitz - Nesuhi’s Instant
Album Inside Hi-Fi
Atlantic 81227 3615-2
Bobby McFerrin, Chick Corea - Spain (with Introduction) (live)
Album Play
Blue Note
Hampton Hawes - I’m All Smiles
Album The Shadow of Your Smile
Meron
Siks Haedo - Chasing Bona
Album Ready To Travel
Plaza Mayor Company
Madeleine Peyroux - Shout Sister Shout
Album Secular Hymns
Impulse 0602557017014
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration