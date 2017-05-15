La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Madeleine Peyroux and more

Ce soir, notre émission commencera par un saut, et se terminera par un cri ! Entre les deux, les scats immaculés de Bobby McFerrin, les échappées voyageuses de Siks Haedo, et le sourire d'Hampton Hawes... Chers sœurs, chers frères, sautez, souriez, et criez ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Lucky Millinder - Apollo Jump

Album Apollo Jump

Affinity AFS 1 004

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lucky Millinder and his Orchestra - Trouble in Mind

Compilation Intégrale Sister Rosetta Tharpe Vol1, 1938-1943

Frémeaux et Associés FA 1301

Blue Mitchell - The Thing To Do

Album The Thing To Do

Blue Note 4 178

The Chick Corea New Trio - Fingerprints

Album Past, Present and Futures

Stretch SCD 90035-2

Lee Konitz - Nesuhi’s Instant

Album Inside Hi-Fi

Atlantic 81227 3615-2

Bobby McFerrin, Chick Corea - Spain (with Introduction) (live)

Album Play

Blue Note

Hampton Hawes - I’m All Smiles

Album The Shadow of Your Smile

Meron

Siks Haedo - Chasing Bona

Album Ready To Travel

Plaza Mayor Company

Madeleine Peyroux - Shout Sister Shout

Album Secular Hymns

Impulse 0602557017014