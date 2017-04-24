La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chet Baker, Jose James, Airelle Besson, Lisa Simone and more
Oh, Chet !.
On veut du cool, on veut de l'élégant, on veut des brises pacifiques et des climats délicats dans nos notes. Tout nous porte vers la West Coast... et vers l'un de ses représentants les plus séduisants, Chet Baker.
Programmation musicale
Lucy Ann Polk - Swingin’ On A Star
Compilation West Coast Vocalists
Frémeaux et Associés FA 5623
Chet Baker - I Get Along Without You Very Well
Album Chet Baker Sings
Pacific Jazz CJ32-5005
Chet Baker - To Mickey’s Memory
Album BD Music et Cabu Present Chet Baker
BDMusic 73161
Chet Baker - Love For Sale
Album At Onkel Po’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979
Jazzline N77038
Jose James et Airelle Besson - Nature Boy
Album Autour de Chet
Verve
Donald Byrd - Slow Drag - Jelly Roll
Album Slow Drag
Blue Note 5355602
Lisa Simone - Child in Me
Compilation Cool Jazz #3
Wagram 3343282 (compiled by Lionel Eskenazi)
Johnny Coles - Hobo Joe
Album Little Johnny C
Blue Note BST 84 144
