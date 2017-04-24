La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chet Baker, Jose James, Airelle Besson, Lisa Simone and more

On veut du cool, on veut de l'élégant, on veut des brises pacifiques et des climats délicats dans nos notes. Tout nous porte vers la West Coast... et vers l'un de ses représentants les plus séduisants, Chet Baker.

Programmation musicale

Lucy Ann Polk - Swingin’ On A Star

Compilation West Coast Vocalists

Frémeaux et Associés FA 5623

Chet Baker - I Get Along Without You Very Well

Album Chet Baker Sings

Pacific Jazz CJ32-5005

Chet Baker - To Mickey’s Memory

Album BD Music et Cabu Present Chet Baker

BDMusic 73161

Chet Baker - Love For Sale

Album At Onkel Po’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979

Jazzline N77038

Jose James et Airelle Besson - Nature Boy

Album Autour de Chet

Verve

Donald Byrd - Slow Drag - Jelly Roll

Album Slow Drag

Blue Note 5355602

Lisa Simone - Child in Me

Compilation Cool Jazz #3

Wagram 3343282 (compiled by Lionel Eskenazi)

Johnny Coles - Hobo Joe

Album Little Johnny C

Blue Note BST 84 144