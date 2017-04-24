Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 16 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chet Baker, Jose James, Airelle Besson, Lisa Simone and more

Oh, Chet !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chet Baker, Jose James, Airelle Besson, Lisa Simone and more
Chet Baker contemplant Lucca, Italie, 1961, © Getty / Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone

On veut du cool, on veut de l'élégant, on veut des brises pacifiques et des climats délicats dans nos notes. Tout nous porte vers la West Coast... et vers l'un de ses représentants les plus séduisants, Chet Baker.

Programmation musicale

Lucy Ann Polk - Swingin’ On A Star
Compilation West Coast Vocalists
Frémeaux et Associés FA 5623

West Coast Vocalists
West Coast Vocalists

Chet Baker - I Get Along Without You Very Well
Album Chet Baker Sings
Pacific Jazz CJ32-5005

Chet Baker Sings
Chet Baker Sings

Chet Baker - To Mickey’s Memory
Album BD Music et Cabu Present Chet Baker
BDMusic 73161

BD Music et Cabu Present Chet Baker
BD Music et Cabu Present Chet Baker

Chet Baker - Love For Sale
Album At Onkel Po’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979
Jazzline N77038

At Onkel Po’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979
At Onkel Po’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979

Jose James et Airelle Besson - Nature Boy
Album Autour de Chet
Verve

Autour de Chet
Autour de Chet

Donald Byrd - Slow Drag - Jelly Roll
Album Slow Drag
Blue Note 5355602

Slow Drag
Slow Drag

Lisa Simone - Child in Me
Compilation Cool Jazz #3
Wagram 3343282 (compiled by Lionel Eskenazi)

Cool Jazz #3
Cool Jazz #3

Johnny Coles - Hobo Joe
Album Little Johnny C
Blue Note BST 84 144

Little Johnny C
Little Johnny C
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 15 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jowee Omicil, Paul Lay, Nat King Cole and more
émission suivante
mercredi 17 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Daniel Humair, Somi, Ray Brown and more