La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Charlotte Wassy, Jon Bouteiller, Wayne Shorter, Michael Wollny and more
Chinoiseries.
Ce soir, c'est Cab Calloway qui l'a décrété, nos coeurs battront au rythme de la Chine. Nous nous perdrons dans les dédales des rues de Chinatown, nous swinguerons sur des chinoiseries endiablées, nous jouerons au Mahjong avec Wayne Shorter. A vos passeports !
Programmation musicale
Cab Calloway and his Orchestra - Chinese Rythm
Compilation Jazz et humour / Une petite laitue...Avec de la mayonnaise
Saga 066483-2
Jon Bouteiller 4tet, Fred Nardin - Chinoiserie (ft D Enhco, B Ballaz)
Album Watt’s
Gaya 023
Ensemble Contraste -Chinatown
Album Miroir(s)
Naive V 5339
The Mills Brothers - Chinatown, My Chinatown
Album Sweeter than sugar
ASV
Michael Wollny, Wolfgang Haffner - Swing, swing, swing
Album Twenty Five Magic Years
ACT 98502
Wayne Shorter - Mahjong
Album Juju
Blue Note 746514-2
Charlotte Wassy - Footprints
Album Niam
Gaya
Mammal Hands - Kandaiki
Album Animalia
Gondwana GONDCD011
Palle Mikkelborg - Mongolia
Compilation Spiritual Jazz 3: Europe
Jazzman Records
Jonny Teupen - Love Me
Album Talkin' jazz : More themes from the black forest / Vol. 2
Talkin Loud
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration