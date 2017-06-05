La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Charlotte Wassy, Jon Bouteiller, Wayne Shorter, Michael Wollny and more

Ce soir, c'est Cab Calloway qui l'a décrété, nos coeurs battront au rythme de la Chine. Nous nous perdrons dans les dédales des rues de Chinatown, nous swinguerons sur des chinoiseries endiablées, nous jouerons au Mahjong avec Wayne Shorter. A vos passeports !

Programmation musicale

Cab Calloway and his Orchestra - Chinese Rythm

Compilation Jazz et humour / Une petite laitue...Avec de la mayonnaise

Saga 066483-2

Jon Bouteiller 4tet, Fred Nardin - Chinoiserie (ft D Enhco, B Ballaz)

Album Watt’s

Gaya 023

Ensemble Contraste -Chinatown

Album Miroir(s)

Naive V 5339

The Mills Brothers - Chinatown, My Chinatown

Album Sweeter than sugar

ASV

Michael Wollny, Wolfgang Haffner - Swing, swing, swing

Album Twenty Five Magic Years

ACT 98502

Wayne Shorter - Mahjong

Album Juju

Blue Note 746514-2

Charlotte Wassy - Footprints

Album Niam

Gaya

Mammal Hands - Kandaiki

Album Animalia

Gondwana GONDCD011

Palle Mikkelborg - Mongolia

Compilation Spiritual Jazz 3: Europe

Jazzman Records

Jonny Teupen - Love Me

Album Talkin' jazz : More themes from the black forest / Vol. 2

Talkin Loud