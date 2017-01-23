La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chano Pozo, James Moody, Red Garland, Pepper Adams, Logan Richardson and more

Effluves latines ce soir dans Banzzaï, avec pour commencer, deux oeuvres de l'immense percussionniste cubain Chano Pozo, grand collaborateur de Dizzy Gillespie. Nous irons ensuite nous balader dans sa discographie...

Programmation musicale

Gil Fuller and Monterey Jazz Fest.Orch. (ft J Moody) - Tin Tin Deo

Album Night Flight

Pacific Jazz Records PJ 10101

James Moody and His Bop Men, Art Blakey - Tin Tin Deo

Compilation Blue Note Trip Jazzanova

Blue Note 74464

Red Garland - Manteca

Album Manteca

Prestige PRLP 7139

Dee Alexander - Soflty as in a Morning Sunrise

Compilation Cool Jazz #3

Wagram (compiled by L. Eskenazi)

A.K. Salim - R.U.1.2.

Album Pretty for the People

Savoy

Pepper Adams - Watkins Productions

Album The Complete Regent Sessions

FreshSound

Alexis Cole - Civilization And Its Discontents

Album I Carry Your Heart

Motéma

Logan Richardson - Slow

Album Shift

Blue Note