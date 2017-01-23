Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 15 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chano Pozo, James Moody, Red Garland, Pepper Adams, Logan Richardson and more

Manteca !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chano Pozo, James Moody, Red Garland, Pepper Adams, Logan Richardson and more
Chano Pozo

Effluves latines ce soir dans Banzzaï, avec pour commencer, deux oeuvres de l'immense percussionniste cubain Chano Pozo, grand collaborateur de Dizzy Gillespie. Nous irons ensuite nous balader dans sa discographie...

Programmation musicale

Gil Fuller and Monterey Jazz Fest.Orch. (ft J Moody) - Tin Tin Deo
Album Night Flight
Pacific Jazz Records PJ 10101

Night Flight
Night Flight

James Moody and His Bop Men, Art Blakey - Tin Tin Deo
Compilation Blue Note Trip Jazzanova
Blue Note 74464

Blue Note Trip Jazzanova
Blue Note Trip Jazzanova

Red Garland - Manteca
Album Manteca
Prestige PRLP 7139

Manteca
Manteca

Dee Alexander - Soflty as in a Morning Sunrise
Compilation Cool Jazz #3
Wagram (compiled by L. Eskenazi)

Cool Jazz #3
Cool Jazz #3

A.K. Salim - R.U.1.2.
Album Pretty for the People
Savoy

Pretty for the People
Pretty for the People

Pepper Adams - Watkins Productions
Album The Complete Regent Sessions
FreshSound

The Complete Regent Sessions
The Complete Regent Sessions

Alexis Cole - Civilization And Its Discontents
Album I Carry Your Heart
Motéma

I Carry Your Heart
I Carry Your Heart

Logan Richardson - Slow
Album Shift
Blue Note

Shift
Shift
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mardi 14 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Baptiste Herbin, Ahmad Jamal and more
émission suivante
jeudi 16 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Gregory Porter, Patricia Barber, Vincent Courtois and more