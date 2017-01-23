La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chano Pozo, James Moody, Red Garland, Pepper Adams, Logan Richardson and more
Manteca !.
Effluves latines ce soir dans Banzzaï, avec pour commencer, deux oeuvres de l'immense percussionniste cubain Chano Pozo, grand collaborateur de Dizzy Gillespie. Nous irons ensuite nous balader dans sa discographie...
Programmation musicale
Gil Fuller and Monterey Jazz Fest.Orch. (ft J Moody) - Tin Tin Deo
Album Night Flight
Pacific Jazz Records PJ 10101
James Moody and His Bop Men, Art Blakey - Tin Tin Deo
Compilation Blue Note Trip Jazzanova
Blue Note 74464
Red Garland - Manteca
Album Manteca
Prestige PRLP 7139
Dee Alexander - Soflty as in a Morning Sunrise
Compilation Cool Jazz #3
Wagram (compiled by L. Eskenazi)
A.K. Salim - R.U.1.2.
Album Pretty for the People
Savoy
Pepper Adams - Watkins Productions
Album The Complete Regent Sessions
FreshSound
Alexis Cole - Civilization And Its Discontents
Album I Carry Your Heart
Motéma
Logan Richardson - Slow
Album Shift
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Philippe PetitRéalisation
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration