La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cecil L Recchia, James Brown, Blossom Dearie, Stéphane Galland and more

Vous avez des chiffres porte bonheur, vous ? Celui de Bob Dorough, c'est le 3. Il dirait même que c'est un chiffre magique. Alors, on compte jusqu'à 3, et on crie Banzzaï !

Blossom Dearie -Somebody New

Album Blossom Dearie Sings

Daffodil

Bob Dorough - Three Is A Magic Number

Album Blue break beats

Blue note

Gil Evans - Las Vegas Tango

Album The Individualism of Gil Evans

Verve

Bobby Jaspar Quartet - I Love You

Album Jazz de Chambre

Jazz in Paris, Gitanes

Mose Allison - If You Live

Album Mose Allison Sings And Plays

Prestige

Clifford Jordan - TNT

Album Soul Fountain

Wounded bird records

M Blicher, D Hemmer, S Gadd - Well I’m Not Really Much of a Dancer

Album Well I'm not really much of a dancer / She curves, She curves

C-Nut

James Brown - The Boss

Album Black Caesar

Polydor

Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija - Pineapple

Album Xover

Blue Adventure

Ron Carter - All Blues

Album All Blues

CTI

Cecil L Recchia - Tootie Ma Is a Big Fine Thing

Album Cecil Recchia & The Gumbo

Harpo

Stéphane Galland, Magic Malik - Para Para

Album Lobi

Out note