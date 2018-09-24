Banzzaï
Lundi 15 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cecil L Recchia, James Brown, Blossom Dearie, Stéphane Galland and more

Three is a Magic Number.

Cecil L. Recchia, © Carlotta Forsberg

Vous avez des chiffres porte bonheur, vous ? Celui de Bob Dorough, c'est le 3. Il dirait même que c'est un chiffre magique. Alors, on compte jusqu'à 3, et on crie Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Blossom Dearie -Somebody New
Album Blossom Dearie Sings
Daffodil

Blossom Dearie Sings
Blossom Dearie Sings

Bob Dorough - Three Is A Magic Number
Album Blue break beats
Blue note

Blue break beats
Blue break beats

Gil Evans - Las Vegas Tango
Album The Individualism of Gil Evans
Verve 

The Individualism of Gil Evans
The Individualism of Gil Evans

Bobby Jaspar Quartet - I Love You
Album Jazz de Chambre
Jazz in Paris, Gitanes

Jazz de Chambre
Jazz de Chambre

Mose Allison - If You Live
Album Mose Allison Sings And Plays
Prestige

Mose Allison Sings And Plays
Mose Allison Sings And Plays

Clifford Jordan - TNT
Album Soul Fountain
Wounded bird records

Soul Fountain
Soul Fountain

M Blicher, D Hemmer, S Gadd - Well I’m Not Really Much of a Dancer
Album Well I'm not really much of a dancer / She curves, She curves
C-Nut

Well I'm not really much of a dancer / She curves, She curves
Well I'm not really much of a dancer / She curves, She curves

James Brown - The Boss
Album Black Caesar
Polydor

Black Caesar
Black Caesar

Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija - Pineapple
Album Xover
Blue Adventure

Xover
Xover

Ron Carter - All Blues
Album All Blues
CTI

All Blues
All Blues

Cecil L Recchia - Tootie Ma Is a Big Fine Thing
Album Cecil Recchia & The Gumbo
Harpo

Cecil Recchia & The Gumbo
Cecil Recchia & The Gumbo

Stéphane Galland, Magic Malik - Para Para
Album Lobi
Out note

Lobi
Lobi
