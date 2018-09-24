La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cecil L Recchia, James Brown, Blossom Dearie, Stéphane Galland and more
Three is a Magic Number.
Vous avez des chiffres porte bonheur, vous ? Celui de Bob Dorough, c'est le 3. Il dirait même que c'est un chiffre magique. Alors, on compte jusqu'à 3, et on crie Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Blossom Dearie -Somebody New
Album Blossom Dearie Sings
Daffodil
Bob Dorough - Three Is A Magic Number
Album Blue break beats
Blue note
Gil Evans - Las Vegas Tango
Album The Individualism of Gil Evans
Verve
Bobby Jaspar Quartet - I Love You
Album Jazz de Chambre
Jazz in Paris, Gitanes
Mose Allison - If You Live
Album Mose Allison Sings And Plays
Prestige
Clifford Jordan - TNT
Album Soul Fountain
Wounded bird records
M Blicher, D Hemmer, S Gadd - Well I’m Not Really Much of a Dancer
Album Well I'm not really much of a dancer / She curves, She curves
C-Nut
James Brown - The Boss
Album Black Caesar
Polydor
Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija - Pineapple
Album Xover
Blue Adventure
Ron Carter - All Blues
Album All Blues
CTI
Cecil L Recchia - Tootie Ma Is a Big Fine Thing
Album Cecil Recchia & The Gumbo
Harpo
Stéphane Galland, Magic Malik - Para Para
Album Lobi
Out note
