La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Catherine Russell, Makaya McCraven, Lionel Loueke, Ceramic Dog and more
Voyages.
Ce soir sur notre feuille de route, il y a la Pennsylvanie, la Californie, Chicago, des temples silencieux et des nuits de juin cuivrées. Vous venez ?
Programmation musicale
Dinah Washington - If I Had You
Album For Those In Love
Emarcy
Wynton Kelly - June Night
Album Kelly Great
Vee Jay
Catherine Russell - I’m Lazy, That’s All
Album Sentimental Streak
World Village
Makaya McCraven - Voila
Album Universal Beings
International Anthem
Thomas Naim - California
Album Desert Highway
Rootless Blues
Ceramic Dog - Pennsylvania 6 6666
Album YRU Still Here ?
Enja Yellowbird
Jaimie Branch - Theme 002
Album Fly or Die
International Anthem
Booker Little - Jewel’s Tempo
Album Booker Little 4 and Max Roach
Blue Note
Donald Byrd, Booker Little - Quiet Temple
Album The Third World
Warwick
Lionel Loueke, Etienne Charles - Gbê
Album The Journey
Aparte
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration