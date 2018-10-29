Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 27 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Catherine Russell, Makaya McCraven, Lionel Loueke, Ceramic Dog and more

Voyages.

Ce soir sur notre feuille de route, il y a la Pennsylvanie, la Californie, Chicago, des temples silencieux et des nuits de juin cuivrées. Vous venez ?

Programmation musicale

Dinah Washington - If I Had You
Album For Those In Love
Emarcy

Wynton Kelly - June Night
Album Kelly Great
Vee Jay

Catherine Russell - I’m Lazy, That’s All
 Album Sentimental Streak
World Village

Makaya McCraven - Voila
Album Universal Beings
International Anthem

Thomas Naim - California
Album Desert Highway
Rootless Blues

Ceramic Dog - Pennsylvania 6 6666
Album YRU Still Here ?
Enja Yellowbird

Jaimie Branch - Theme 002
Album Fly or Die
International Anthem

Booker Little - Jewel’s Tempo
Album Booker Little 4 and Max Roach
Blue Note

Donald Byrd, Booker Little - Quiet Temple
Album The Third World
Warwick

Lionel Loueke, Etienne Charles - Gbê
Album The Journey
Aparte

