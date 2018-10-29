La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Catherine Russell, Makaya McCraven, Lionel Loueke, Ceramic Dog and more

Ce soir sur notre feuille de route, il y a la Pennsylvanie, la Californie, Chicago, des temples silencieux et des nuits de juin cuivrées. Vous venez ?

Programmation musicale

Dinah Washington - If I Had You

Album For Those In Love

Emarcy

Wynton Kelly - June Night

Album Kelly Great

Vee Jay

Catherine Russell - I’m Lazy, That’s All

Album Sentimental Streak

World Village

Makaya McCraven - Voila

Album Universal Beings

International Anthem

Thomas Naim - California

Album Desert Highway

Rootless Blues

Ceramic Dog - Pennsylvania 6 6666

Album YRU Still Here ?

Enja Yellowbird

Jaimie Branch - Theme 002

Album Fly or Die

International Anthem

Booker Little - Jewel’s Tempo

Album Booker Little 4 and Max Roach

Blue Note

Donald Byrd, Booker Little - Quiet Temple

Album The Third World

Warwick

Lionel Loueke, Etienne Charles - Gbê

Album The Journey

Aparte