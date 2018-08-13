Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 5 septembre 2018
1h

Douce soirée.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carmen Lundy, Moondog, Samy Thiebault, Cab Calloway and more
Carmen Lundy, © Getty / Rick Diamond

Ce soir, les caraïbes nous bercent... une belle manière de prolonger l'été, et de lancer la soirée tout en chaloupé.

Douce Rentrée
Programmation musicale

Henri Debs Quintet - Douce Kombass
Album Disque Debs International Vol. 1
Strut

Disque Debs International Vol. 1
Samy Thiebault - Calypsotopia
Album Calypsotopia
Gaya

Calypsotopia
Jean Toussaint Allstar 6 - Amabo (I Shall Love)
 Album Brother Raymond
Lyte Records

Brother Raymond
Cab Calloway and His Orchestra - The Congo-Conga
Album Compilation Roots of Mambo, 1930 - 1950
Frémeaux et Associés

Compilation Roots of Mambo, 1930 - 1950
Freddie Hubbard - Star Eyes
Album Back to Birdland
Realtime

Back to Birdland
Dinosaur - Set Free
Album Wonder Trail
Edition Records

Wonder Trail
Takeo Moriyama - Kaze
Compilation J Jazz : Deep Modern Jazz From Japan, 1969 - 1984
BBE

J Jazz : Deep Modern Jazz From Japan, 1969 - 1984
Moondog - Do Your Thing
Album H’art Songs
Kopf

H’art Songs
Marcello Tonolo, Thelonious Monk Big Band - Equinox
Album Goofy’s Dance
Caligola

Goofy’s Dance
Carmen Lundy - Black and Blues
Album Code Noir
Afrasia

Code Noir
The Lounge Lizards - No Pain for Cakes
 Album Live in Berlin 1991 Vol 1
Verabra Records

Live in Berlin 1991 Vol 1
L'équipe de l'émission :
