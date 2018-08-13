La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carmen Lundy, Moondog, Samy Thiebault, Cab Calloway and more

Ce soir, les caraïbes nous bercent... une belle manière de prolonger l'été, et de lancer la soirée tout en chaloupé.

Programmation musicale

Henri Debs Quintet - Douce Kombass

Album Disque Debs International Vol. 1

Strut

Samy Thiebault - Calypsotopia

Album Calypsotopia

Gaya

Jean Toussaint Allstar 6 - Amabo (I Shall Love)

Album Brother Raymond

Lyte Records

Cab Calloway and His Orchestra - The Congo-Conga

Album Compilation Roots of Mambo, 1930 - 1950

Frémeaux et Associés

Freddie Hubbard - Star Eyes

Album Back to Birdland

Realtime

Dinosaur - Set Free

Album Wonder Trail

Edition Records

Takeo Moriyama - Kaze

Compilation J Jazz : Deep Modern Jazz From Japan, 1969 - 1984

BBE

Moondog - Do Your Thing

Album H’art Songs

Kopf

Marcello Tonolo, Thelonious Monk Big Band - Equinox

Album Goofy’s Dance

Caligola

Carmen Lundy - Black and Blues

Album Code Noir

Afrasia

The Lounge Lizards - No Pain for Cakes

Album Live in Berlin 1991 Vol 1

Verabra Records