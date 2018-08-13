La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carmen Lundy, Moondog, Samy Thiebault, Cab Calloway and more
Douce soirée.
Ce soir, les caraïbes nous bercent... une belle manière de prolonger l'été, et de lancer la soirée tout en chaloupé.
Programmation musicale
Henri Debs Quintet - Douce Kombass
Album Disque Debs International Vol. 1
Strut
Samy Thiebault - Calypsotopia
Album Calypsotopia
Gaya
Jean Toussaint Allstar 6 - Amabo (I Shall Love)
Album Brother Raymond
Lyte Records
Cab Calloway and His Orchestra - The Congo-Conga
Album Compilation Roots of Mambo, 1930 - 1950
Frémeaux et Associés
Freddie Hubbard - Star Eyes
Album Back to Birdland
Realtime
Dinosaur - Set Free
Album Wonder Trail
Edition Records
Takeo Moriyama - Kaze
Compilation J Jazz : Deep Modern Jazz From Japan, 1969 - 1984
BBE
Moondog - Do Your Thing
Album H’art Songs
Kopf
Marcello Tonolo, Thelonious Monk Big Band - Equinox
Album Goofy’s Dance
Caligola
Carmen Lundy - Black and Blues
Album Code Noir
Afrasia
The Lounge Lizards - No Pain for Cakes
Album Live in Berlin 1991 Vol 1
Verabra Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration