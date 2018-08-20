La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carla Bley, Emmanuel Bex, Bill Evans, Charles Lloyd and more
Stack A’Lee.
Ce soir, on sort les couteaux pour des histoires de chapeaux. On chante les éternels, on se souvient des anciens, et on noie les tristesses dans des océans de notes.
Archibald - Stack- A’Lee
Album Jumping the Shuffle Blues / Jamaican Sound System Classics (1946-1960)
Fantastic Voyage
Roland Kirk - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Album The Return of the 5000 Lb. Man
Warner
Cy Coleman - Pussy Cat
Compilation Ultra-Lounge / Cocktail Capers
Capitol
Nancy Wilson - The Best is Yet To Come
Album Welcome
Capitol
Bill Evans Trio - Witchcraft
Album The Complete Riverside Recordings : Volume 1 (cd 2)
Riverside
Emmanuel Bex, Nico Morelli, Mike Ladd - Peri’s Scope
Album B2Bill, A modern Tribute to Bill Evans
Bonsaï
Carla Bley - Song of the Eternal Waiting of the Canute
Album Fleur Carnivore
ECM
Charles Lloyd and the Marvels, Lucinda Williams - Unsuffer Me
Album Vanished Gardens
Blue Note
Keith Jarrett - Ballad of the Sad Young Men
Album Tribute
ECM
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration