Mardi 11 septembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carla Bley, Emmanuel Bex, Bill Evans, Charles Lloyd and more

Stack A’Lee.

Carla Bley, © Getty / Michel Baret

Ce soir, on sort les couteaux pour des histoires de chapeaux. On chante les éternels, on se souvient des anciens, et on noie les tristesses dans des océans de notes. 

Stack A’Lee
Stack A’Lee

Archibald - Stack- A’Lee
Album Jumping the Shuffle Blues / Jamaican Sound System Classics (1946-1960)
Fantastic Voyage

Jumping the Shuffle Blues
Jumping the Shuffle Blues

Roland Kirk - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Album  The Return of the 5000 Lb. Man
Warner

The Return of the 5000 Lb. Man
The Return of the 5000 Lb. Man

Cy Coleman - Pussy Cat
Compilation Ultra-Lounge / Cocktail Capers
Capitol

Ultra-Lounge / Cocktail Capers
Ultra-Lounge / Cocktail Capers

Nancy Wilson - The Best is Yet To Come
Album Welcome
Capitol

Welcome
Welcome

Bill Evans Trio - Witchcraft
Album The Complete Riverside Recordings : Volume 1 (cd 2)
Riverside

The Complete Riverside Recordings
The Complete Riverside Recordings

Emmanuel Bex, Nico Morelli, Mike Ladd - Peri’s Scope
Album B2Bill, A modern Tribute to Bill Evans
Bonsaï

B2Bill, A modern Tribute to Bill Evans
B2Bill, A modern Tribute to Bill Evans

Carla Bley - Song of the Eternal Waiting of the Canute
Album Fleur Carnivore
ECM

Fleur Carnivore
Fleur Carnivore

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels, Lucinda Williams - Unsuffer Me
Album Vanished Gardens
Blue Note

Vanished Gardens
Vanished Gardens

Keith Jarrett - Ballad of the Sad Young Men
Album Tribute
ECM

Tribute
Tribute
