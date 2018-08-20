La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carla Bley, Emmanuel Bex, Bill Evans, Charles Lloyd and more

Ce soir, on sort les couteaux pour des histoires de chapeaux. On chante les éternels, on se souvient des anciens, et on noie les tristesses dans des océans de notes.

Archibald - Stack- A’Lee

Album Jumping the Shuffle Blues / Jamaican Sound System Classics (1946-1960)

Fantastic Voyage

Roland Kirk - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Album The Return of the 5000 Lb. Man

Warner

Cy Coleman - Pussy Cat

Compilation Ultra-Lounge / Cocktail Capers

Capitol

Nancy Wilson - The Best is Yet To Come

Album Welcome

Capitol

Bill Evans Trio - Witchcraft

Album The Complete Riverside Recordings : Volume 1 (cd 2)

Riverside

Emmanuel Bex, Nico Morelli, Mike Ladd - Peri’s Scope

Album B2Bill, A modern Tribute to Bill Evans

Bonsaï

Carla Bley - Song of the Eternal Waiting of the Canute

Album Fleur Carnivore

ECM

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels, Lucinda Williams - Unsuffer Me

Album Vanished Gardens

Blue Note

Keith Jarrett - Ballad of the Sad Young Men

Album Tribute

ECM