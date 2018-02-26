Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 22 mars 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carla Bley, Charlie Haden, Guillaume Poncelet, Thiefs, Nat King Cole and more

Battre la mesure.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carla Bley, Charlie Haden, Guillaume Poncelet, Thiefs, Nat King Cole and more
Carla Bley, © Getty / Tom Copi

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous battrons la campagne.. en battant la mesure. Nous marcherons d'un pas cadencé, tandis que Glenn Miller, Charlie Haden et les autres chanteront des batailles et des marches millénaires. 1 ,2, 3, c'est Banzzaï ! 

Battre la mesure
Battre la mesure

Programmation musicale

Dizzy Gillespie - I’m Be Boppin’ Too
Compilation Cubana Be, Cubana Bop
Dreyfus

Cubana Be, Cubana Bop
Cubana Be, Cubana Bop

Larry Young - Zoltan
Album  Unity
Blue Note

Unity
Unity

Codona - Clicky Clacky
Album Codona III
ECM

Codona III
Codona III

Charlie Haden, Carla Bley - If You Want to Write Me
Album The Ballad Of The Fallen
ECM

The Ballad Of The Fallen
The Ballad Of The Fallen

Charlie Haden, Carla Bley - Grandola Vila Morena
Album The Ballad Of The Fallen
ECM

The Ballad Of The Fallen
The Ballad Of The Fallen

Charlie Haden, Carla Bley - Introduction To People
Album The Ballad Of The Fallen
ECM

The Ballad Of The Fallen
The Ballad Of The Fallen

Miller Big Band Orchestra - King’s March
Album A memorial for Glenn Miller
Accord

A memorial for Glenn Miller
A memorial for Glenn Miller

Nat King Cole, Pauline and Her Perils - I Can’t Get Started
Album The complete early transcriptions of the King Cole trio : 1938-1941
Vintage Jazz Classics

The complete early transcriptions of the King Cole trio : 1938-1941
The complete early transcriptions of the King Cole trio : 1938-1941

King Curtis - Da Du Dah
Album The New Scene Of King Curtis
Fresh Sound

The New Scene Of King Curtis
The New Scene Of King Curtis

Guillaume Poncelet - Duty
Album Quatre Vingt Huit
Blend

Quatre Vingt Huit
Quatre Vingt Huit

Sam Newsome - The Wedding March of a playboy
Album Global Unity
Palmetto

Global Unity
Global Unity

Thiefs - Beat One
Album Graft (la greffe)
Jazz and People

Graft (la greffe)
Graft (la greffe)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 21 mars 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Sophie Alour, Erroll Garner, Yoann Loustalot, Limousine and more
émission suivante
vendredi 23 mars 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Snarky Puppy, Ludovic de Preissac, Cory Henry and more