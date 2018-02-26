La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Carla Bley, Charlie Haden, Guillaume Poncelet, Thiefs, Nat King Cole and more
Battre la mesure.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous battrons la campagne.. en battant la mesure. Nous marcherons d'un pas cadencé, tandis que Glenn Miller, Charlie Haden et les autres chanteront des batailles et des marches millénaires. 1 ,2, 3, c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Dizzy Gillespie - I’m Be Boppin’ Too
Compilation Cubana Be, Cubana Bop
Dreyfus
Larry Young - Zoltan
Album Unity
Blue Note
Codona - Clicky Clacky
Album Codona III
ECM
Charlie Haden, Carla Bley - If You Want to Write Me
Album The Ballad Of The Fallen
ECM
Charlie Haden, Carla Bley - Grandola Vila Morena
Album The Ballad Of The Fallen
ECM
Charlie Haden, Carla Bley - Introduction To People
Album The Ballad Of The Fallen
ECM
Miller Big Band Orchestra - King’s March
Album A memorial for Glenn Miller
Accord
Nat King Cole, Pauline and Her Perils - I Can’t Get Started
Album The complete early transcriptions of the King Cole trio : 1938-1941
Vintage Jazz Classics
King Curtis - Da Du Dah
Album The New Scene Of King Curtis
Fresh Sound
Guillaume Poncelet - Duty
Album Quatre Vingt Huit
Blend
Sam Newsome - The Wedding March of a playboy
Album Global Unity
Palmetto
Thiefs - Beat One
Album Graft (la greffe)
Jazz and People
